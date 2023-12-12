Giorgia Andriani on breakup with Arbaaz Khan: We were too different from each other

Actor Giorgia Andriani recently broke up with her longtime boyfriend and actor-producer Arbaaz Khan. The couple, once in the spotlight for their relationship, decided to part ways due to what Andriani describes as “too many differences”. “It took us a long time to make this decision, but we eventually decided to part ways mutually,” she states, adding, “We had a distinct point of view about our future plans and lives in general.” Giorgia Andriani and Arbaaz Khan relationship

Contrary to speculation, she emphasises that Khan’s ex Malaika Arora was not a factor in their breakup, asserting, “There was no interference from her side, ever. She was not the reason behind us parting ways.”

The Karoline Kamakshi actor went on to elaborate on the intricacies that led to their mutual decision. “What I value in a relationship is having similar interests, but sadly we didn’t share any mutual interests, which was not favorable for our relationship,” the 34-year-old continues, “For example, I am a whimsical person and I like to travel on a whim. If I’m free and I decide I want to go somewhere, I go. It didn’t feel right when he didn’t want the same things. Arbaaz loves to sit and watch movies and documentaries. I am very different, I can’t sit.”

Despite parting ways romantically, she made it clear that they remain “very good friends” and will continue to be. “After the breakup, people are bitter and they don’t have much to say to each other, but in our case, that’s not what it is. We still crack jokes, and I am still very fond of him. So yes, we are still in touch.”

On the professional side, “I have something interesting coming January, but I can’t reveal that yet,” ends Andriani, who will soon make her South Indian debut with Martin.