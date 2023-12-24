Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh look their best at Umang, Salman Khan greets Usha Uthup with warm hug

The Mumbai Police annual event Umang saw several Bollywood stars in attendance. From Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt to Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, it was a full house. Rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were also seen arriving for the event separately. Also read: Celebs who tied the knot in 2023 Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone at Umang event in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan at Umang event

Shah Rukh made a grand entry in a suited look. He wore a white shirt with a black blazer and pants, paired with black sunglasses and a man bun. Salman Khan looked handsome as always in a navy blue shirt, with grey pants and a blazer.

Salman Khan greets Usha Uthup

He was seen taking his jacket off while leaving the venue with his tight security. However, the actor paused to offer a warm hug to singer Usha Uthup who was seen in a wheelchair. The two exchanged greetings before Salman got into his vehicle.

Deepika and Alia at event

Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a breathtaking blue Benarasi saree. She further elevated her look with statement jewellery and a sleek bun. She was seen seated beside Shehnaaz Gill at the event. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt graced the event in a floral printed co-ord set and grabbed everyone's attention. In a paparazzi video, Alia was seen engrossed while speaking to Bhumi Pednekar.

Ranveer meets Vijay Varma

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh reunited with his Gully Boy star Vijay Varma at Umang 2023. The two exchanged hugs as photographers snapped them together. Karan Johar who made a stylish appearance was seen busy talking to Kiara Advani. They exchanged pleasantries before both parted ways.

Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara looked gorgeous in an ethnic look. She wore a black saree with a matching halter black blouse. Sidharth Malhotra was also a part of the event. He was seen walking behind his Indian Police Force co-star Shilpa Shetty. Ranbir Kapoor reunited with his Animal co-star Bobby Deol at the event.

Others at the event

Others at the event were Janhvi Kapoor, Tabu, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Mrunal Thakur, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Himesh Reshammiya, Arbaaz Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene, Nora Fatehi, Raveena Tandon, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, John Abraham, Jackie Shroff, Kartik Aaryan and Vaani Kapur among others.

