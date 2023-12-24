Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha, celebs who tied the knot in 2023

2023 was all about celebrities painting the town red with their beautiful weddings. From Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani finally making their relationship official, to Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tying the knot amid heavy security, it was a year filled with love, laughs and joy for Bollywood celebrities. Before the year ends, here’s a round-up of Bollywood couples, who took the plunge and paved the way for wedding trends in the new year. Also read: Bollywood films that didn't do well in 2023 despite high expectations Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, Bollywood celebs who married in 2023.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

The year began with Suniel Shetty's daughter, actor Athiya Shetty marrying her longtime boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul, on January 23. Their union was an intimate affair with close friends, family and only selected celebrities in attendance. It took place at Suniel's Khandala farmhouse, following traditional south Indian rituals and fest. Until the day of, the wedding was not confirmed by the two families, just like how the couple never reacted to dating rumours.

Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur

Dancer-actor Mukti Mohan tied the knot with actor Kunal Thakur on December 10. For the special day, Mukti looked stunning in a red, beige and white lehenga, with heavy jewellery, while Kunal opted for matching ethnic. Sharing their first wedding pictures, they wrote in a joint post, “In you, I find my divine connection; with you, my union is destined. Grateful for the blessings bestowed by god, family and friends. Our families are ecstatic and seek your blessings for our journey forward as husband and wife.”

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha had one of the most high-profile weddings of the year with several political leaders in attendance. The two exchanged rings at their engagement ceremony at Kapurthala House, New Delhi, on May 13 and got married on September 24. Before D-day, they hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities, including a Chooda ceremony, Haldi, mehendi and a cricket match between the Chopras and Chadhas as well. Their highly-guarded wedding at Udaipur's The Leela Palace was attended by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Harbhajan Singh, Sania Mirza, Manish Malhotra, and Aditya Thackeray among others.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram

Randeep Hooda and Mary Kom fame Lin Laishram tied the knot in a simple, traditional Meitei ceremony in Manipur's Imphal. Their wedding took place on November 29. While Randeep dressed in white, looked like a quintessential Manipuri groom, his bride Lin looked stunning as a traditional Manipuri bride with several gold ornaments. They announced their wedding and shared with fans online: ‘From today, we are One.’ The couple later landed in Mumbai where they hosted a wedding reception for their industry friends.

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed

Swara Bhasker and Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmed's wedding was no less than a surprise for fans. The actor and Fahad had a court marriage. They announced submitting their papers on January 6 under the Special Marriage Act. The two who met during a rally, later held a series of wedding functions in March. It included ceremonies like haldi, sangeet and walima in March. Swara and Fahad were later blessed with their first child, a daughter they named Raabiyaa in September.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra went from reel to real couple and became the talk of the town, especially after their wedding video took fans inside their royal ceremony. As the bride, Kiara wore a pink lehenga, designed by Manish Malhotra and kickstarted a new style trend. Sidharth opted for an ivory sherwani with an exquisite royal lustre and looked handsome. Their wedding took place on February 7 at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. Their official wedding post read, “Ab humari permanent booking ho gayi hai (now we are permanently booked).” The Shershah couple's wedding had Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Juhi Chawla and others in attendance.

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra

Neena Gupta's daughter, actor, designer, Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra took everyone by surprise fans with their secret wedding. They shared in writing with wedding photos, “Married my ocean of calm, this morning, Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability and most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption – this is gonna be great!” Masaba looked stunning as a simple bride in a pink lehenga and statement jewellery. On the other hand, Satyadeep wore a peach kurta pyjama set and a Nehru jacket, and posed in adorable photos with Masaba.

Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya had a white wedding in Udaipur on Valentine's Day. The couple with their family, friends and son Agastya, had a blast in a series of wedding festivities. They shared stunning photos as they walked down the aisle and wrote on social media, “We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love.” The Christian wedding was followed by their Hindu wedding ceremony in the same venue.

Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua

Senior actor Ashish Vidyarthi stunned his fans with the news of his second marriage at 57. He tied the knot with a Kolkata-based entrepreneur, Rupali Barua who is 50 on May 25. They had a private wedding in a Kolkata club and later photos went viral on social media. Ashish was previously married to Piloo Vidyarthi and they have a son Arth.

Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani

Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Sonnalli Seygall and businessman Ashesh L Sajnani married following Anand Karaj on June 7. They had a simple wedding at a gurdwara in Mumbai. Sonnalli looked gorgeous in a pink and white saree, matching veil and jewellery. Her husband opted for a white sherwani, trousers, juttis and a pink turban. Their wedding ceremony saw celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Luv Ranjan, Sunny Singh, Mandira Bedi, Shama Sikander, Sahil Salathia, Ridhima Pandit, and Chahatt Khanna in attendance.

