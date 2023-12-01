Giorgia Andriani confirms break up with Arbaaz Khan, reveals if his relationship with Malaika Arora affected theirs

Model-dancer Giorgia Andriani has broken her silence about her relationship with Arbaaz Khan. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Giorgia also shared if her relationship with Arbaaz was affected because of his previous relationship with ex-wife Malaika Arora. (Also Read | Giorgia Andriani on wedding plans with Arbaaz Khan) Giorgia Andriani spoke about Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora.

Giorgia says she and Arbaaz are friends now

Giorgia spoke about her relationship status with Arbaaz Khan, "At this point, we are very good friends, we will always be very good friends. At that time we were more than friends. We have always been very close, always had a lot of fun together. I guess that was also one of the reasons why it was hard to become from friends to friends friends...I think since the beginning we both knew that it wouldn't have lasted forever. Because we are very different, we both knew that. But neither of us had the courage to admit that."

Giorgia on Arbaaz, Malaika

Talking about Arbaaz's relationship with Malaika, Giorgia said, "It didn't affect my equation in any manner. The relationship that he had with Malaika (Arora) did not really come in the way of my relationship with him. It was already over since liek two years but officially they had divorced one year, one and a half year something like that." Giorgia said that she and Arbaaz decided to break up mutually. She also added that she will "always have feelings" for Arbaaz.

About Arbaaz, Malaika

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora, who is now dating Arjun Kapoor. Arbaaz and Malaika parted ways in 2017, after which Arbaaz was frequently seen with Giorgia at different places. Arbaaz is co-parenting their son Arhaan Khan with Malaika.

About Arbaaz and Giorgia's relationship

Arbaaz and Giorgia have always been in the news for their age gap of more than twenty years. Arbaaz earlier told Siddharth Kannan, “There’s a humongous age difference between us, but neither of us has felt it. I ask her sometimes, ‘really?’ It could have been a brief and short-term affair. But when you get into a relationship, you don’t look too far ahead, but the longer you’re in it, there are more questions that need to be answered… I think we are in that phase of our lives thinking how we would like to take it further. It is too early to talk for me right now.”

