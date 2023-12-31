Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal hold hands at airport as they leave for holiday on New Year's Eve. Watch

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to ring in New Year 2024 together, away from home. On Sunday, they were snapped arriving at Mumbai airport. It's not known where they are headed. Also read: Vicky Kaushal kisses Katrina Kaif in adorable Christmas postcard Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at Mumbai airport. (Yogen Shah)

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal fly out of Mumbai

In a paparazzi video, the couple looked stylish in their airport outfits. While Katrina opted for a black trench coat with a white shirt and pants, Vicky Kaushal looked cool in denim pants, a black tee and a grey jacket. Both of them sported black sunglasses as they stepped out of their vehicle.

They held hands while walking towards the airport gate. Right before entering the terminal, they briefly paused to pose for cameras. They also waved to and smiled at photographers before heading towards the airport gate.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Christmas celebration

Vicky and Katrina celebrated Christmas at their home this year. They were joined by their lose friends and family, including Sunny Kaushal and Angad Bedi. Katrina had also shared a love-filled photo with Vicky on Instagram. The caption read, “Christmas is when you are here (heart and Xmas emojis)."

In the photo, Katrina and Vicky were seen twinning in white and posing in front of their decorated Christmas tree. Vicky was also seen wearing a Santa hat. Vicky also posted a group photo from their house party on Instagram Stories. He wrote with it, “Chaddi buddies (best friends)”. Katrina was seen in a white T-shirt in the picture.

Upcoming projects

Katrina is gearing up for the release of her next, Merry Christmas. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Radhika Apte. It will be released next year in theatres on January 12. On the other hand, Vicky recently saw the release of his film, Sam Bahadur, helmed by Meghna Gulzar. Next, he has a romantic drama film, co-starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. The untitled film is directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar.

