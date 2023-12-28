Vicky Kaushal kisses Katrina Kaif in adorable Christmas postcard; dances with Angad Bedi, Sunny Kaushal at house party

Vicky Kaushal has finally shared pictures and videos from his fun and romantic Christmas celebration with wife Katrina Kaif and their few close ones like Sunny Kaushal and Angad Bedi at home. He shared a picture in which he planted a kiss on Katrina's head while holding her in his arms, and his dance video with Sunny and Angad. Also read: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani show off rare PDA, share kisses and cuddles in wholesome Christmas post Vicky Kaushal dancing with Angad Bedi (left), and kissing Katrina Kaif on Christmas.

Vicky's Christmas post for Katrina

Sharing a romantic picture with Katrina on Instagram, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Christmas is when you are here,” along with a heart and X-mas emoji.

Both Katrina and Vicky are seen twinning in white T-shirts in the picture and posing in front of their decorated Christmas tree. Vicky is also seen wearing a Santa cap while a tiny Santa cap can be spotted on Katrina's head in the picture.

Fans didn't mind the late Christmas pictures of the couple. A fan wrote, “Vicky got the best Santa.” Another said, “She is lucky enough to have found you. You the best my man!” A fan reacted to Vicky's post, “Aww so sweet.” A fan also wrote, “2 din se gala sukh raha tha ek photo dekhne kiliye.. finally mil gaya (was thirsty for these pictures since 2 days and finally they are here).” A fan also called them the “best couple”.

Vicky and friends at Christmas party

Vicky also shared a video of Sunny, Angad and him dancing in front of the Christmas tree and captioned it, “Meri Teri Saadi Saareyaan Di Christmas.” They are seen showing their Bhangra moves. While Vicky and Sunny are seen in white T-shirts, Angad is in a pyjama set.

Angad Bedi, Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal dance at Christmas party.

Vicky also shared a group picture from the house party ion his Instagram Stories and captioned it “Chaddi buddies”. Katrina is seen in a white T-shirt and denims in the picture.

Vicky Kaushal shared a group picture from the party.

Vicky and Katrina's films

Katrina is currently gearing up for the release of her film, Merry Christmas. Also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Radhika Apte, the film will hit theatres on January 12 next year.

Vicky recently saw the release of his film, Sam Bahadur. Next, he has a romantic drama film with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. It is directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar.

