Katrina Kaif, Kajol, Shahid Kapoor give glimpse of how they celebrated their New Year, wish fans. See posts

Its that time of the year, when celebrities are wishing fans a wonderful year ahead, filled with love and happiness. From Katrina Kaif to Shahid Kapoor, Kajol to Nayanthara- many took to their social media to share pictures from their vacations. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor in Switzerland to Mira Rajput in Bhutan, destinations where celebs are holidaying on New Year's Eve) Katrina Kaif, Kajol and Shahid Kapoor shared new pictures in Instagram.

Katrina Kaif wish fans on New Year

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated New Year's Eve together, away from home. Katrina took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures from her vacation, which featured actor-husband Vicky Kaushal. Katrina looked beautiful in a white dress with floral design. In the caption, she wrote: "Wishing Peace of mind , health , happiness and love for everyone in 2024 ….."

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Kajol and Ajay Devgn shared new pics Nysa and Yug

Kajol also took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures with her whole family, including actor-husband Ajay Devgn, daughter Nysa Devgan and son Yug. In the first picture, Kajol was seen sitting with Ajay, Nysa and Yug in front of what looked like a small courtyard. Kajol and Ajay twinned in black outfits. The caption of the joint post read: "First post of 2024 and the thought that keeps coming gratitude gratitude gratitude .."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput share pics from Bhutan

It was also a family time for actor Shahid Kapoor, who was seen sitting by the lake. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput along with their children Misha and Zain are on a New Year vacation in Bhutan. Shahid shared a bunch of pictures where the entire clan, including Ishaan Khatter, were seen having a fun time. In the caption, Shahid wrote: "In 2024 take a little time to smile. Happy new year all."

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput also shared pictures and videos with the family on her social media, one which included Shahid taking aim with a bow and arrow near a mountain range. In the caption, she said, "Happiest place in the world.. is with the fam (red heart emoticon) Also the boys took the best photos so I guess their dumps are better?"

Nayanthara shared pics with Uyir and Ulag

Meanwhile, Nayanthara shared a bunch of adorable pictures with her twin baby boys Uyir and Ulag, and filmmaker-husband Vignesh Shivan. Both Uyir and Ulag looked cute in matching yellow shades, and were also seen in matching printed shirts. In the caption, Nayanthara said: "May this year bring in a lot of love luck n happiness to everyone (yellow heart emoticons) Happy 2024."

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul share post

Actor Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram to share a romantic picture with husband KL Rahul. The actor has been vacationing in Maldives. In the neon-lit picture, Athiya and KL Rahul shared a smile as they stood close to each other. In the caption, she wrote: "Manifesting happiness, love and the ability to just be."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place