Stranger Things 5: BTS photos of Mike and Dustin spark makeover and justice theories

Stranger Things fans might need to revisit their Hawkins conspiracy theories as new set photos from Season 5 are here, and they're giving us a sneak peek at drastic makeovers for everyone's favorite Upside Down adventurers, Mike Wheeler and Dustin Henderson! Ever since the fifth season of Netflix's sci-fi adventure went into production, anticipation and speculation about the potential cast and plot have been skyrocketing among the fans. Stranger Things season 5 reveal the initial glimpse of Finn Wolfhard in his role as Mike Wheeler. (x, (Twitter))

Stranger Things 5 behind-the-scenes pictures

Recent images from the set of Stranger Things season 5 reveal the initial glimpse of Finn Wolfhard in his role as Mike Wheeler. Although details about the plot of the upcoming season are being kept confidential, these on-set pictures offer some hints.

Mike Wheeler's first look from Stranger Things 5

Newly leaked photos that have been making the rounds on the internet depict Finn Wolfhard as Mike. Additionally, Mike has a new hairstyle that makes him appear like the character he had in the first season of the show. It's intriguing to note that he changed his hairstyle, especially considering rumors that the next season would have a two-year time jump.

Gaten Matarazzo's Dustin drastic makeover forStranger Things 5

While leaked photos tease a slick new Mike, eagle-eyed fans spotted Dustin in the same clothes, suggesting some things are going to remain the same. But where he's sporting the familiar, the location is key: Hawkins High. This stirs whispers about Dustin's fight for justice for Eddie Munson, the wrongly accused rocker who met a tragic end. Could season 5 see Dustin leading the charge to clear Eddie's name?

Is there a time jump inStranger Things 5?

There are rumors that the series finale will jump ahead by two years, meaning that the characters will change and develop. Mike's look has changed considerably in the most recent photos, which suggests that he is becoming older in the plot. It's important to take into account that this change could also be influenced by the actor's actual aging. The production schedule for the series finale was longer than expected due to delays and a SAG-AFTRA strike.