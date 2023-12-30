Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung win big at SBS Drama Awards for My Demon: Full winners list

The 2023 SBS Drama Awards were ablaze with unforgettable moments, but one star shone particularly bright – Song Kang! With his buzzworthy appearance and unavoidable charm, the Nevertheless actor managed to clinch major awards at the ceremony night clinching both the Top Excellence Award for Actor in a Miniseries (Romance/Comedy Drama) and the coveted Best Couple Award alongside his charming co-star Kim Yoo Jung. Amidst the dramas, the medical K-drama Dr. Romantic grabbed the attention of the audience, and its actors, Ahn Hyeo Seop and others did too. Check out the complete list of SBS Drama Awards winners. My Demon(Netflix)

2023 SBS Dramas Award winner list

Daesang (Grand Prize): Lee Je Hoon clinched the prestigious Daesang award for his outstanding role in Taxi Driver 2, while Kim Tae Ri earned the same accolade for her exceptional performance in Revenant.

Top Excellence Award (Multi-Season Series):

Ahn Hyo Seop (Dr. Romantic 3)

Lee Sung Kyung (Dr. Romantic 3)

Top Excellence Award (Romance or Rom-Com Miniseries):

Song Kang (My Demon)

Kim Yoo Jung (My Demon)

Top Excellence Award (Specialized Genre or Action Miniseries):

Park Sung Woong (The Killing Vote)

Moon Chae Won (Payback)

Netizen’s Best 2023 SBS Drama:

Taxi Driver 2

Excellence Award (Multi-Season Series):

Shin Jae Ha (Taxi Driver 2)

Pyo Ye Jin (Taxi Driver 2)

Excellence Award (Romance or Rom-Com Miniseries):

Ryeoun (The Secret Romantic Guesthouse)

Shin Ye Eun (The Secret Romantic Guesthouse)

Excellence Award (Specialized Genre or Action Miniseries):

Lee Joon (The Escape of the Seven)

Hong Kyung (Payback)

Lee Yoo Bi (The Escape of the Seven)

Best Couple:

Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang (My Demon)

Best Performance Award:

Jin Sun Kyu (Revenant)

Best Teamwork Award:

Dr. Romantic 3

Best Supporting Actor (Multi-Season Series):

Bae Yoo Ram (Taxi Driver 2)

Jang Hyuk Jin (Taxi Driver 2)

Son Ji Yoon (The First Responders 2)

Best Supporting Actor (Romance or Rom-Com Miniseries):

Jung Soon Won (My Demon, Trolley)

Seo Jung Yeon (My Demon, Trolley)

Best Supporting Actor (Specialized Genre or Action Miniseries):

Kim Won Hae (Revenant)

Scene Stealer Award:

Go Sang Ho (Taxi Driver 2, Dr. Romantic 3)

Byun Joong Hee (Taxi Driver 2, Dr. Romantic 3)

Best Child Actor:

Choi Hyun Jin (The Killing Vote)

Han Ji An (Dr. Romantic 3)

Park So Yi (Revenant)

Ahn Chae Heum (Taxi Driver 2)

Best New Actor:

Kang You Seok (Payback)

Kwon Ah Reum (The Killing Vote)

Kim Do Hoon (The Escape of the Seven)

Yang Hye Ji (Revenant)

Lee Shin Young (Dr. Romantic 3)

Lee Hong Nae (Dr. Romantic 3)

Jung Soo Bin (Trolley)

