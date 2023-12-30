Happy BTS' V day: K-pop Idol's luxury brand ambassador roles and whooping net worth at 28

BTS’ V turns 28 on December 30th, it's not just his vocals and charm that are setting the world ablaze. This multi-talented idol boasts a jaw-dropping collection of luxury brand partnerships and a net worth that would make anyone’s mind boggle. From signing a major role in the French luxury house to taking off the world with Coffee’s aroma, the list is long. Here is the K-pop idol's income and key brand responsibilities as the fandom prepares for his 28th birthday celebration. BTS V(IG)

BTS’ V's brand ambassador list

BTS V announced as the brand face for Celine

After a considerable period of association with the label, showcasing its styles on magazine covers and making appearances on the red carpet alongside other prominent brand ambassadors like BLACKPINK's Lisa and actor Park Bogum, Kim Taehyung, also known as V, was officially announced as a brand ambassador for Celine in March. The confirmation of his collaboration with the luxury house, led by Hedi Slimane, came after several of his appearances on the cover of Elle Korea, where he was introduced as the new Celine boy.

BTS V as Cartier's face

In July, V made waves in the luxury sphere with his first-ever Cartier campaign. The renowned Parisian jeweler, known for their adventurous spirit and global outlook, tapped the BTS heartthrob as the new face of their iconic Panthère line.

BTS V signs deal with compose coffee

Before heading off to fulfill his military duties, BTS's V, aka Kim Taehyung, brewed up a new partnership with Compose Coffee, a Korean coffee brand aiming to conquer the world one cup at a time.

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung’s net worth

Kim Taehyung, better known as V from BTS, saw his net worth double in a remarkable feat! Back in 2021, he boasted around $20 million (or a staggering ₹164 crores), but owing to his solo pursuits and high-end brand collaborations, that number has skyrocketed to an estimated $40 million (equivalent to a jaw-dropping ₹328 crores), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Recently, the Korea CXO Institute reported a substantial surge in the personal stock holdings of BTS members. The estimated worth of their shares increased by 20% compared to February alone, making them enter the ranks of the wealthiest shareholders in South Korea's entertainment industry. Reportedly, members' shares now exceed a value of 10 billion won.