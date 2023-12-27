Lee Sun Kyun was ‘harassed and blackmailed’, claim fans: Share movie clips to mourn the loss

Warning: Possible suicide mentioning Lee Sun Kyun is best known for Parasite.

South Korea’s top star Lee Sun Kyun, known for his roles in the Oscar-winning film Parasite was found dead on December 27 KST. Police officials confirmed the news after responding to a woman's distress call around 10 PM on December 26. She reported that her husband had left home, leaving a note suggesting suicidal intentions. The authorities later revealed the identity of the deceased as none other than the prominent actor Lee Sun Kyun, who had been entangled in a drug case since October of this year. After the news broke, fans, especially on the internet, expressed outrage, suggesting that the actor's death resulted from intense scrutiny and asserting that he didn't deserve any of it.

Lee Sun Kyun’s death sparks fans' outrage

The Coffee Prince actor, known for winning awards, had been enduring a relentless trial in the South Korean media for several months. A source close to the actor earlier remarked that he was under constant surveillance and faced daily targeting. His sudden death reportedly ‘suicide’ was a shocking incident to witness as the actor after an overnight investigation, submitted a written statement through his lawyer to the Incheon Police Agency's drug crime investigation unit on December 26 KST. In the statement, he expressed a willingness to undergo a lie detector test. He even came out negative three times during the investigation.

Police suspect a suicide case

Upon arrival, the police found additional evidence, including burning charcoal briquettes in his car, suggesting suicide. Lee Sun Kyun had been under police investigation for suspected drug use since October.

A fan wrote “What’s crazy as is that man tested negative for drugs in like 3 rounds of investigation and they still were not letting up. And it was only marijuana and sleeping pills and he swore he didn’t know what he was taking. But all that aside none of that shit was worth his life.”

Fans even said that the actor was constantly on the radar of the locals and was being harassed and blackmailed often. “pray for the SK media & online netzen culture that harasses and shame people endlessly for minor transgressions.”

Netizens called out the extreme bullying culture of the country “this pissed me off so bad, sk needs to do something about its harassment and bullying culture this is absolutely ridiculous may he rest in peace he was so talented man…” a user wrote, while others commented “this man was bullied, blackmailed and humiliated until he reached his limits while convicted rapists and sexual offenders are only given at least a year of imprisonment in south korea”, “They harassed him over drug allegations for months..treated him like a damn criminal and this is the result...I'm devastated..he was a brilliant actor.”

Fans mourn the loss

Lee Sun Kyun’s drug case

In October, it was revealed that several top-tier South Korean actors were implicated in a drug case. Lee was subjected to three rounds of police questioning at a posh bar in Seoul's Gangnam neighborhood for alleged marijuana and illegal drug use. The most recent round took place last Saturday. The actor claimed he took the narcotics without realizing it since the hostess tricked him.