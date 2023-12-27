'Who are they?' BTS' Jin reflects on Billboard Awards debut, facing side-eyes but ARMY came to rescue

BTS' Monuments: Beyond The Star throws open the doors on their gritty journey, revealing a side of the K-pop superstars rarely witnessed. Before gracing and conquering the Western art scenes and global stages, these seven young men including Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, RM Suga, Jungkook, and V endured harsh criticism, skeptical glances, and the brunt of the struggle ultimately paving their way. In the second episode of the docuseries, the oldest member Jin can be seen talking about the group’s debut at the Billboard Music Award and how people looked at them wondering who they were. K-Pop band BTS arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Also read: BTS' V teams up with American singer UMI for new romantic track ahead of Birthday; BIGHIT confirms

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

BTS Billboard debut

In episode 2 of BTS' Monuments: Beyond The Star, the Dynamite singers received a surprise announcement from Bang Si Hyuk about their first BBMA trip to Las Vegas. Winning Artist of The Year in South Korea, the group looked thrilled to debut at the BBMAs.

After finishing their speech rehearsals, the members were suddenly asked to walk the red carpet in just 30 minutes. Jin, the oldest member, shared that people at the award show were puzzled, not knowing who they are or why are they famous. Some even didn't understand the term 'K-pop idol.' Fortunately, the cheers from the ARMYs present helped BTS regain their composure and deliver their best performance and speech.

The "Epiphany" singer says, “Who are they? They are an idol group I have never heard of. I don’t know why they are so popular. We became a hot topic for that reason.” He further adds, “And I believe that was all due to ARMYs' cheers and support for us during those events and appearances.”

Later, Suga in the clip looked pleased as he exclaimed, “A lot of our fans are here. About two years ago, I had a dream that went just like this, that we are all together…”

RM felt that they were starting everything from the very start. “We were doubting whether these people were actually doing this for us. I am not sure.”

BTS' Monuments: Beyond The Star episode 3-4 release date

The initial two episodes of the docuseries were revealed on December 20. Subsequent episodes, namely Episodes 3 & 4 at 5 PM on December 27, 2023 (KST), Episodes 5 & 6 at 5 PM on January 3, 2024 (KST), and Episodes 7 & 8 at 5 PM on January 10, 2024 (KST).