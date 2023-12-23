Netflix's toddler show 'CoComelon Lane’ under fire for LGBTQ+ themes

The popular Netflix show for babies and preschoolers, "CoComelon," has sparked controversy with its new spinoff series, "CoComelon Lane." Parents are divided over recent episodes that introduce LGBTQ characters and depict a scene where a boy explores different costumes, including a tutu and tiara, in a heartwarming moment with his two dads. Controversy surrounds Netflix's 'CoComelon' spinoff series 'CoComelon Lane' as it introduces LGBTQ characters and explores self-expression through dress-up.(Netflix)

Episode snapshot: "Just Be Me":

In the episode segment titled "Just be me," the young boy engages in dress-up with his same-sex parents, seeking their input on various costumes. The heartening message revolves around self-expression, as the parents encourage him to embrace who he is. This scene has become a focal point of the controversy, with some praising its inclusivity and others expressing strong reservations.

The clip shared on "End Wokeness" on X, garnered over 7 million views in less than 24 hours, igniting a wave of discontent among parents. Critics argue that the show has taken a "woke" turn, going beyond promoting acceptance of same-sex families and allegedly encouraging cross-dressing. Will Hild, executive director of Consumers’ Research, expressed feeling "disgusted" and went as far as suggesting the show is attempting to "groom" children.

Hild's concerns extend beyond general acceptance, suggesting that the episode carries a political agenda. He claims that introducing such themes in well-established shows is an "insidious" tactic by media companies. Hild cites instances like "drag queen story hours" and explicit books in schools, emphasizing the need for vigilance regarding children's content.

Parental backlash:

Parents on various platforms, including X and Common Sense Media, voiced their discontent. Some expressed frustration over the perceived intrusion of a "woke agenda" into children's programming, lamenting the loss of wholesome content. The sentiment echoes a broader concern about the trend of media companies infusing social messages into children's shows.

While many parents expressed dismay, some welcomed the show's diversity and dismissed critics as "homophobic." The divide among parents highlights the challenge media companies face in navigating societal changes while catering to diverse audiences. The clash of perspectives underscores the complexities of introducing inclusive themes in children's content.

Netflix's history with LGBTQ content:

"CoComelon Lane" is not Netflix's first venture into introducing LGBTQ content in children's shows. Previous instances, such as a Netflix Jr. cartoon teaching preschoolers about nonbinary identities, have also faced backlash. The streaming giant did not respond to requests for comments on the recent controversy.

The "CoComelon Lane" controversy aligns with a broader trend in the entertainment industry, where children's shows and cartoons are becoming platforms for exploring social issues.