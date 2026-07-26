Avengers: Doomsday SDCC 2026 trailer is darker than the online version; shows Doom's true power, Sentinels and X-Men

As per Variety, ComicBook and Games Radar, the Hall H at SDCC 2026 version gave us something completely different. Instead of following the heroes, it focused on Doom’s background, his suffering, and the menacing power he now holds. The tone of that version was much darker, showing ruined cities and impossible fights, as well as a seemingly unbeatable villain. It also revealed a huge threat that was not mentioned in the public trailer.

The first trailer for the film was made public on July 20, revealing the major players, including the first look at Robert Downey Jr. as Victor Von Doom, hinting at the return of our heroes and that a big fight was about to happen. The teaser was both hopeful and terrifying since the familiar characters were preparing to fight someone new.

The presentation was led by Kevin Feige along with directors Joe and Anthony Russo, while Robert Downey Jr. came on stage with a vast cast. Before the special footage presentation, Downey Jr. encouraged the audience to wear their Doctor Doom masks, thereby instantly making Hall H appear like an army of Doctor Doom.

Marvel Studios left its mark at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, ensuring that fans would remember this presentation for years to come. While fans watched the online trailer for Avengers: Doomsday from all around the globe, the 6,500 people who attended Hall H were in for a big surprise. The special footage was nothing like the public trailer; not only was it longer, but it also had a lot of scenes that were totally new, character introductions, and an insight into how dangerous Robert Downey Jr.'s character Victor Von Doom really is to everyone.

Doom's tragic past takes center stage The exclusive preview began with Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) telling the story of Doom without any noise. Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom was alone and Sue called him “the most intelligent man in the room,” who later became a defeated man after all that he lost.

Then the trailer presented Doom's castle where a large image of a woman and a kid implied his family he had lost. The heavy scene changed suddenly into a tragic one when the video shifted into devastated New York. Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) was overfilled with feelings and he asked Doom, “Did you do this, Victor?”

The trailer started to become more dynamic as Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and his daughter Love appeared in it. The event that took place at that point was one of the most remarkable moments of the trailer. Doom took Mjolnir without any trouble and threw it away as if it was something unimportant.

The surprise came when Doom used green magic for raising an army of Sentinels. As the giant robots got out from under the ground, he proclaimed, "Hell answers to me." The moment increased the levels of tension for the entire universe and showed

The X-Men finally step into the MCU battle Possibly, the most unexpected occurrence was that of Marvel's mutants. The trailer did not give away any information regarding mutants, but the Hall H footage confirmed that Fox's X-Men make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It has been said that the trailer included James Marsden (Cyclops), Ian McKellen (Magneto) and Channing Tatum (Gambit) battling as Doom's Solaris army endangered several different worlds. The eagle-eyed viewers even saw Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, who was seen along with his baby, Tom Hiddleston's Loki dressed in TVA suit, Black Panther and Shang-Chi.