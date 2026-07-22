Avengers Doomsday trailer: Here are the hidden hints that you may have missed- Latest update

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has built a reputation for rewarding eagle-eyed fans. Nearly every trailer hides clues, references and comic book callbacks that become important later. Avengers Doomsday will be releasing in theatres in 2026. (Screengrab | Marvel Entertainment Youtube)

The first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday is no exception. The two-minute preview is packed with hidden details that hint at the film's story, introduce comic-accurate costumes and tease Doctor Doom's arrival.

Here are 12 easter eggs that you may have looked past: 1. Three colliding Earths at Avengers Tower The trailer shows three connected Earths heading toward Avengers Tower. Fans believe these represent Earth-616, Earth-828, and the X-Men universe crashing into each other.

If true, the scene could be teasing an Incursion, where multiple universes collide, a storyline lifted directly from Marvel Comics.

2. Thor finally goes for the head: Thor charges straight at Doctor Doom and swings Stormbreaker at his head. It is a clear callback to Avengers: Infinity War, when Thor admitted he should have "gone for the head" against Thanos.

The bigger surprise, however, is that Doom catches Stormbreaker with only his fingertips.

3. Doctor Doom’s first-ever Eastern European accent Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom speaks with an Eastern European accent. The choice pays tribute to Victor Von Doom's comic book roots. Doom is the ruler of Latveria, the fictional Eastern European nation that has defined the character for decades.

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4. The Mjolnir worthiness callback Steve Rogers lifts Mjolnir once again, paying tribute to the iconic moment from Avengers: Endgame, but this time it belongs to his daughter, Love.

5. Steve Rogers' Nomad look mirrors Avengers: Infinity War Steve Rogers steps out of the shadows with long hair and a beard, taking us back to his dramatic Edinburgh entrance from Infinity War almost shot for shot.

6. Namor’s moisture suit from the comics Namor appears wearing a black suit covered with blue scales. Comic readers will recognise it as his moisture suit, which helps him stay hydrated while spending extended periods on land.

7. Namor parts the ocean as Sue Storm holds it back The trailer shows Sue Storm using her powers to hold back towering walls of water while Namor parts the ocean beneath her.

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8. Mystique's comic-accurate costume Rebecca Romijn returns as Mystique wearing a costume that closely resembles her original comic book appearance. The design moves away from the body-paint look popularised in Fox's earlier X-Men films.

9. Cassie Lang’s comic-accurate blonde hair Cassie Lang now sports blonde hair, which is much closer to her comic appearance. It is a small detail, but one comic readers quickly noticed.

10. H.E.R.B.I.E inside the X-Mansion During the battle inside the X-Mansion, the Fantastic Four's robotic companion H.E.R.B.I.E. briefly appears in the background. The character first gained popularity through the original Fantastic Four animated series.

11. Loki’s TVA card and Steve Rogers’ house Sharp-eyed fans spotted Loki's TVA ID with a multiverse tree on the back. Some believe it connects directly to Loki's sacrifice in the Disney+ series.

Another scene shows Steve Rogers' house, populating theories that Loki may have warned him about Doctor Doom.

12. Doombots scattered across the battlefield Robot parts litter the battlefield where Thor lands. Comic fans immediately recognised them as Doombots, Doctor Doom's robotic duplicates. In Marvel Comics, heroes are often left wondering whether they defeated the real Doom or one of his many bots.





Written by: Harini Oviya