Zendaya hopes audience won't 'get sick of her' after back-to-back release of Dune 3, Odyssey, Spider-Man Brand New Day

Hollywood star Zendaya is one of the busiest actors in the world right now. In 2026 alone, the actor has five big releases lined up in theatres, along with the new season of her popular show, Euphoria. With so much work lined up, the actor has said she hopes the audience won't ‘get sick of her’. Zendaya at the Italian premiere and red carpet for the film The Drama in Rome, Italy, March 26, 2026. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane (REUTERS)

Zendaya on her back-to-back releases in 2026 First up, Zendaya is set to feature alongside Robert Pattinson in The Drama, followed by the final season of the drama series Euphoria. She will then be seen in three big releases over the remainder of the year: Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Dune: Part Three, and The Odyssey. According to some reports, she will also feature in Avengers: Doomsday, reprising her role from the Spider-Man films.

In an interview with Fandango, the actor said she hopes the audience doesn't get "sick" of her and extended gratitude to her fans. “I just hope people don't get sick of me, and I really appreciate everyone who supports any of the movies (and) supports my career in any kind of way. I'm deeply appreciative,” Zendaya said.

The actor added that she hopes to disappear for a while. “I just hope you guys don't get sick of me this year because I'll tell you what, I'm disappearing for a little bit. I'm going to have to go into hiding for just a little bit,” she added.

Zendaya's busy 2026 Zendaya's next film, The Drama, is set to release on April 3 and is directed by Kristoffer Borgli. It revolves around an engaged couple who get put to the test when an unexpected revelation sends their wedding week off the rails.

She will then reprise her role as Rue Bennett in the final season of Euphoria, which premieres on April 12. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will see her opposite boyfriend, Tom Holland, as MJ. The Marvel Cinematic Universe film is the fourth instalment of the new Spider-Man franchise and will release in theatres on July 31. Zendaya and Tom will reunite in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, an adaptation of Homer's epic. The film, which stars Matt Damon in the titular role, is also releasing in July.

Her final release (or releases) of the year will be in December. Denis Villeneuve's Dune Part Three releases in theatres in December, bringing back Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh, among others. Avengers: Doomsday, in which Zendaya is rumoured to appear, is also releasing on the same day - 18 December.