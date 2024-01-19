Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning gets OTT release date with surprising 'Title drop' twist

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning has a confirmed OTT release date, and it's landing sooner than you might think. Well, there's another twist: say goodbye to Part One in the title. The Seventh installment of the highly successful franchise starring Tom Cruise will drop soon on Paramount Plus. The new part doesn't have a number in its title, suggesting it might have its own complete story while also allowing for possible future IMF adventures. Tom Cruise will start working on Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two

Mission: Impossible 7 OTT release date

Mission: Impossible 7 or Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning has secured a release date on Paramount+. The film will start streaming on January 25 in the US and Canada.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Also read: Big Little Lies season 3: Release date, cast, plot, all about Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman starrer

Mission: Impossible 7 global OTT release date

International fans eagerly awaiting Tom Cruise's latest movie will need to be a bit more patient, as it is set to release in more countries starting in February. The film, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, features Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell in lead roles.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Title dropped

Paramount Pictures has announced that the highly anticipated Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning is jetting onto their streaming service, but with a streamlined mission title. Ditching the "Part One" moniker, the film will simply be known as Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning.

This slight name change coincides with a shift in release dates. Originally slated for a June 2024 debut, the eighth installment in the franchise has shifted gears and will now land on May 23, 2025, with a brand new title under its belt. Initially titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two got hit by the SAG-Aftra strike resulting in the delay and now, Variety reports that the upcoming title will be rebranded.

Also read: Stranger Things 5: BTS photos of Mike and Dustin spark makeover and justice theories

Not only this but the official poster of the Dead Reckoning also dropped the ‘title’ in its recent release. The synopsis of the film as per Variety reads, “Ethan Hunt and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: to track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With the fate of the world at stake, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.”

Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning box office collection

The film encountered tough competition at the box office from Barbie and Oppenheimer, impacting its performance despite a strong $56.2 million opening weekend. As per critics and moviegoers, it fell short of expectations, however, Tom Cruise’s flick still managed to receive critical acclaim and earned over $567.5 million globally, ranking as the tenth-highest-grossing film of 2023.