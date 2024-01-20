Who was Adam Harrison?: Son of Pawn Stars' Rick, allegedly dies from drug overdose

Adam Harrison, the 39-year-old son of Rick Harrison, well-known from Pawn Stars, tragically passed away on January 19. Adam, Rick's second oldest son, typically kept a low profile and avoided social media. According to TMZ, he reportedly died from a drug overdose. The police are currently investigating the case. At present, specific details about when and where he passed away, as well as the substance involved in his death, remain unclear. Adam Harrison, son of Pawn Star's Rick Harrison, dies from drug overdose(Pawn Star still)

who is Adam Harrison? Rick Harrison’s son

Adam Harrison, born in 1984, is one of Rick Harrison's three sons. He is the second son Rick had with his first wife, Kim. However, following three years of marriage, his parents divorced in 1985. In the early days of Pawn Stars, which began in 1989 and revolves around the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop initially managed by Richard "Old Man" Harrison, Adam worked at the family's pawn shop before it became famous reality series.

However, reports indicate that he had no desire to pursue fame and soon chose to live his own life. Despite having an Instagram page, Adam rarely shared posts. In contrast, Rick Harrison's Instagram page is frequently filled with updates from his other two sons, Corey and Jake Harrison. According to Distractify, there are rumours that Adam pursued a career as a plumber.

How did Adam Harrison die

As per TMZ, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department is carrying an in depth investigation to understand the real cause of death. Adam was decalred dead on January 19 following which his family informed about the same. The family in a statement to the outlet said, “Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss.”

What is Pawn Stars?

The American reality tv series began airing on History channel in 2009. The reality show features a family-run company that buys antiques and antiquities from clients. As the owner of the pawn store, Rick plays the main character. His two other sons, Corey and Jake, are also prominently featured in the episode. Adam on the other hand never made an appearance and instead chose to keep his life low-profile.