‘Addiction claims another life’, Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison’s son dead at 39 due to overdose: Report

Pawn Star’s fame Rick Harrison’s son, Adam Harrison passed away on January 20 at the age of 39. The reported cause of his death is a drug overdose. Currently, the details surrounding when and where he passed away and the specific substance involved remain unclear. The case is currently under investigation as per TMZ. Adam Harrison, son of Pawn Star's Rick Harrison, dies from drug overdose(Pawn Star still)

Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison’s son dead at 39

Mourning the tragic loss of their son, the Harrison family in a statement to TMZ said, “Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss.” According to the site, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department is looking into the matter.

Rick Harrison’s son, Adam Harrison died reportedly of a drug overdose

A spokesperson for the reality star from Pawn Stars informed the news outlet that Adam recently succumbed to a fatal overdose. The family learned about this today. Adam, one of Rick's three sons, has mostly kept a low profile in relation to Rick's show and store. Rick has three boys in total - Adam and Corey with his first wife, Kim, and Jake with his second wife, Tracy.

While Corey and Jake regularly appear on Rick's Instagram and other social media accounts, Adam is rarely seen. Despite having an Instagram page, he seldom posted on it. Although Adam used to assist at the pawn shop, he had distanced himself from it. Notably, he never made an appearance on the TV show.

More about Pawn Stars

The renowned American reality television series Pawn Stars documents the daily operations of a 24-hour family business established in 1989. The show focuses on the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, originally run by patriarch Richard "Old Man" Harrison, his son Rick Harrison, and other family members. Produced by Leftfield Pictures, the series is filmed in Las Vegas, Nevada.