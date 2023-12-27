Drug overdose: 40 days on, police book 2 friends for 25-year-old Ludhiana man's death

After 40 of the death of a 25-year-old man, the Focal point police have booked two of the deceased’s friend. Police said that the investigation found that he had died of drug overdose. Police said that the “accused duo had injected the drugs that led to the man’s death.” Earlier, police had initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). (iStock)

Sukhchain Singh of Mundian Kalan and Varinder Kumar of Mundian Khurd have been booked after the statement of the deceased’s brother-in-law. The complainant said that his brother-in-law had left home on November 15, saying that he would return shortly. When he did not return till night, they started a search for him, but to no avail. The next day, his body was found from Ramgarh road.

Earlier, police had initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Later, investigations found that the deceased was seen with two of his friends for the last time on November 15.

Focal Point station-house officer inspector Amandeep Singh Brar said that the police scanned the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage from the area. The accused were seen with the deceased in the footage.

During the probe, police found that Sukhchain and Varinder had administered the drugs to the deceased. After the death, they dumped the body at Ramgarh road instead of informing the family police, officials said.

A case under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered on Tuesday and a hunt was on for their arrest.

The deceased was facing a trial in three cases of snatching. He was bailed out a few days ago.