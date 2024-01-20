Apple Vision Pro headset: How to preorder, price, employees to get 25% discount, features

Apple's Vision Pro headset is finally within reach, promising to revolutionize how we work, play, and connect. Apple's Vision Pro headset is finally up for grabs, and you can snag one right now! Head to their website or any Apple store in the US to pre-order this game-changing device. Think of it as a mix of virtual reality and augmented reality, but Apple calls it "spatial computing." Fancy! Basically, it brings digital worlds to life, and you can control everything with your eyes, hands, or even your voice. Talk about seamless! Apple's Vision Pro mixed-reality headset (Image courtesy: Apple)

Apple Vision Pro headset price and launch date

The Vision Pro is priced starting at $3,499, and it comes with 256GB of storage. The much-anticipated series from Apple will officially be launched on February 2, 2024.

Apple Vision Pro packaging

Included are a battery pack, face seal, seal cushion, front cover, an optionally adjustable upper headband, a 30W USB-C adapter with a USB-C charging cable, and a polishing cloth.

Apple Vision Pro headset: How to preorder

Starting January 19, the Apple Vision Pro headset is open for pre-orders in the United States. Initially, this advanced headset is exclusively accessible for purchase in the US, and you have the option to either order it online or visit a store for your purchase. You can directly visit Apple's official website or authorized retailers to get your hands on one.

Apple employees to get a 25% discount

Apple has sent out a note offering its employees an impressive 25% discount on the purchase of the Apple Vision Pro headset, as reported by Bloomberg. This isn't the first time the business has given rewards to its workers; in the past, it offered 50% off of products like Apple and HomePod.

Given the high price tag of the Vision Pro headset, which stands at $3,500 or approximately ₹2,90,000, the 25% discount is a noteworthy perk.

Apple Vision Pro headset features

As per the company, its’ new spatial computing technology allows navigation, “simply by using your eyes, hands, and voice. So you can do the things you love in ways never before possible.”

Display

23 million pixels

3D display system

Micro‑OLED

7.5‑micron pixel pitch

92% DCI‑P3

Supported refresh rates: 90Hz, 96Hz, 100Hz

Supports playback multiples of 24fps and 30fps for judder‑free video

Camera

Stereoscopic 3D main camera system

Spatial photo and video capture

18 mm, ƒ/2.00 aperture

6.5 stereo megapixels

Audio

Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking

Personalized Spatial Audio and audio ray tracing

Chips