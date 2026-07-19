For Raashii Khanna, ice cream has always been more than just a sweet indulgence. It brings back fond childhood memories, serves as the perfect comfort food after long shooting days and, admittedly, has also been the cause of a few embarrassing moments. Ice Cream Day | Raashii Khanna: Me and cones have a complicated relationship

On Ice Cream Day today, the actor talks about her love for the frozen treat, revealing that despite being disciplined about her diet, she never gave up on one particular ritual during her school days. “Every day after school for about two years in high school, I would eat an ice cream cone. I would otherwise stay on a strict diet but this was my cheat meal—every day!” she says. Khanna admits that while she loves ice cream, the feeling isn’t always mutual—especially when it comes to cones. “I have had many! Me and cones have a complicated relationship. They somehow always end up on the floor and so does my elegance,” she laughs, recalling the number of times she has dropped her dessert.

When it comes to flavours, dark chocolate reigns supreme. Explaining why it’s her favourite, she says, “Dark chocolate. It is dramatic, dependable, and understands my mood swings.” Her go-to dessert pairing is equally indulgent. “Vanilla with hot brownie is undefeated,” she shares, adding that the weirdest combination she’s unexpectedly grown to love is fries dipped in a milkshake. “The first time a friend made me try it, I judged her but then I couldn’t stop.”

Ask her, what would her l signature ice cream look like, the actor shares: “Dark chocolate, sea salt caramel, crunchy hazelnuts and a surprise chilli kick at the end. Sweet until it is not,” she says, adding that her dream ice cream order includes “a giant tub of dark chocolate, brownie chunks, roasted almonds, extra chocolate sauce and some vanilla ice cream.”

Special flavours ft. Bollywood celebs

Raashii imagines Bollywood celebrities as different ice cream flavours. For her, actor Shah Rukh Khan would be vanilla as she feels he is “classic, timeless” and “everyone has a memory attached to it.” She shares: “Tabu, is dark chocolate—“”sophisticated and gets better with time. (Actor) Madhuri Dixit is mango, as she is “sweet, timeless, and impossible not to like.” Actor Aamir Khan, meanwhile, reminds her of pistachio because “it takes time, but there’s thought behind every scoop.”

And for herself, Raaahii Khanna says mint chocolate chip represents her the best: “People are divided about it but the ones who love it are very loyal.”

All things Ice Cream ft. Raashi Khanna

Cone or cup?

I actually love kulfi, especially in public. It’s less embarrassing than a cone for me!

Single scoop or triple scoop?

Single scoop for sure. You feed your taste buds and also don’t feel that guilty.

Sprinkles, chocolate sauce or nuts?

Nuts. They add so much crunch to the flavour.

Ice cream after dinner or as breakfast?

After dinner. It’s been a family tradition.

One co-star you’d share your last scoop of ice cream with?

Me! Because I love ice creams from my heart. (Laughs)

If you had to dedicate an ice cream flavour to yourself, what would you name it? Describe it in three words.

Sweet, unexpected, dangerous.

One flavour you absolutely love and one you’d never order again.

I can never say no to anything chocolate. And I can never have the bubblegum flavour—it tastes a bit like toothpaste.

Brain freeze or melting ice cream—which is more annoying?

Brain freeze! Melting ice cream has been embarrassing way too many times.

Complete the sentence: Ice cream is best enjoyed with…

Someone who’s as committed to it as I am and doesn’t throw it away midway because—calories!