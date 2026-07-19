Yash says Ramayana is India's dream, heaps praise on Ranbir Kapoor: ‘How you have surrendered to this role’

The trailer launch of Ramayana: Pratham Sankalp in New Delhi on Saturday turned into an unforgettable evening, not just because of the film's grand first glimpse but also because of Yash's surprise appearance. The event saw the presence of producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari, and cast members, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Arun Govil, Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Shobana, Rakul Preet Singh, Kunal Kapoor, Ajinkya Deo, and Kumar Vishwas. Yash calls Ranbir Kapoor phenomenal, says Ramayana is made with one shared dream.

Yash makes a surprise entry at Ramayana trailer launch The grand event brought together the cast and creative team behind one of India's most ambitious films. Yash, who plays Ravana and is also producing the film alongside Namit Malhotra, took the stage to celebrate a project that he described as a shared dream. The trailer also received an enthusiastic response from the media for its scale, visual effects and the face-off between Lord Ram and Ravana.

Addressing the audience, Yash said, “I'm really happy to be part of this wonderful, wonderful project. All credit should go to Namit Malhotra. Unhone mujhe iss paatra nibhane ka jo avkash diya, uske liye usse dhanyavaad kehta hu. Hindi seekhne ka abhi mauka mila. I think this is India's dream. Everybody who has been part of this film has come with one vision, one conviction—to put our story on the global platform. All of us are here keeping all our interests aside. We have only one interest—to tell Prabhu Shri Ram's story to the global audience and also to celebrate Him in our country. Thank you, everyone.”

He later added, “We have all come together. Everybody who has been part of this film has really come with one vision, one conviction - to put our story on the global platform. So all of us are here keeping all our interests aside. We have only one interest, to tell Lord Sri Ram's story to the global audience, and also to celebrate him in our country.”

Yash praises Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and the team Yash also credited producer Namit Malhotra for believing in the project and thanked director Nitesh Tiwari for helping him shape the character of Ravana.

He praised the entire cast, especially Ranbir Kapoor (Lord Ram) and Sai Pallavi (Sita), expressing confidence that audiences would witness some of their finest work.

Speaking about his co-stars, Yash said, “Ranbir, you've been phenomenal, and I think the whole of India will understand how you have surrendered to this role and what magic you have created. Sai, of course, she's a fabulous actress. To see her perform Sita's role. You have to see that her eyes say it.”

He also thanked the team behind the film, saying Namit Malhotra had the courage and conviction to mount such a massive project, while Nitesh Tiwari guided him through the finer nuances of his character.

Ramayana heads to San Diego Comic-Con The Delhi launch marks the beginning of the film's international promotional campaign. The makers will next unveil Ramayana at San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, making it only the second Indian film after Kalki 2898 AD to receive a special presentation at the global pop culture event. Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and producer Namit Malhotra are expected to represent the film there.

The official Comic-Con listing describes the epic conflict at the heart of the story: “In an age of gods and kings, the fate of worlds hangs in the balance. Rama, a prince bound by duty, sacrifice, and the greater good, must face Ravana, an immortal ruler driven by pride and vengeance, powerful enough to shatter the cosmos.”