Find out the net worth of Euphoria star Jacob Elordi

Euphoria star Jacob Elordi is currently engaged in a full schedule with projects such as Priscilla and Saltburn, showcasing his impressive acting skills and contributing to his substantial earnings. Thanks to his standout performances in popular teen favourites like The Kissing Booth and Euphoria, the Australian actor has solidified his position as a sought-after talent in Hollywood, evident in the substantial paychecks he now commands. Jacob Elordi at the Los Angeles premiere of Saltburn on November 14, 2023.(AFP)

(Also Read: David Gail from Beverly Hills 90210 passes away at 58, fans shattered: ‘Pure soul and real talent’)

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The Kissing Booth Breakthrough and Beyond

Back in 2017, Jacob portrayed the brooding bad boy Noah in The Kissing Booth, a role that significantly raised his profile. He continued to embody the character in two subsequent sequels. While Netflix hasn't publicly disclosed his precise earnings from these films, it's reasonable to assume that he earned a substantial income, particularly by the time of the third and final movie.

Lead actors in HBO productions like Euphoria reportedly earn salaries ranging from $150,000 to $1 million per episode, while supporting actors typically average between $50,000 to $150,000. Although Jacob's specific salary remains undisclosed, it is reasonable to infer that he entered the six-figure earnings bracket by the airing of Season 2 in 2022.

High-Profile Brand Collaborations

As Jacob's celebrity ascends, so does his market value. Celebrities have the potential to earn anywhere from a few thousand dollars to a staggering $50 million for a single Instagram post in collaboration with a brand. Jacob has seamlessly embraced this trend.

In 2021, he emerged as one of the prominent figures in Calvin Klein's spring campaign. Following this, in 2022, he took on the role of the face for Hugo Boss's The Scent Le Parfum. Additionally, he was appointed as a brand ambassador for the prestigious Swiss watch brand Tag Heuer, joining the ranks of A-listers such as Ryan Gosling, Naomi Osaka, and Patrick Dempsey.

In a 2022 conversation with GQ, Jacob disclosed that he relocated to Los Angeles after completing the first Kissing Booth film. During that time, he occasionally "parked his 2004 Mitsubishi on Mulholland Drive and slept there."

Facing a scarcity of job opportunities and with a meager $400 or $800 left in his bank account, Jacob considered Euphoria as his final audition before contemplating a return home to replenish his finances and take a breather.

(Also Read: LA comedian Natasha Leggero takes off the top for a cheering crowd during performance)

As of 2023, Celebrity Net Worth estimates Jacob Elordi's total net worth at $4 million. This marks a significant leap from the modest $400–$800 he had in his bank account before securing his role in Euphoria back in 2019.