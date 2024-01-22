LA comedian Natasha Leggero takes off the top for a cheering crowd during performance

Natasha Leggero is no stranger to pushing boundaries, both in her stand-up comedy and in her personal life. In a recent show at the Hollywood Improv in Los Angeles, Leggero casually removed her fur jacket and surprised fans by starting her stand-up set topless. The crowd erupted in cheers, a mix of shock and appreciation for her unexpected move. Leggero, never one to shy away from controversy, owned the moment. LA comedian Natasha Leggero(Instagram, X)

Natasha Leggero ditches her shirt for the cheering crowd

Also read: Elle King blasted by fans for 'disrespectful and drunk' birthday performance for Dolly Parton

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“If the boys can do it, why can’t the girls?” Natasha said on stage after a male comedian did the same. The performance took place in Hollywood Improv in Los Angeles this past week. Natasha made her daring move shortly after comedian Bert Kreischer welcomed her to the stage. Earlier, Bert had performed shirtless, and in a video obtained by TMZ, he introduced Leggero to the stage bare-chested.

49-year-old Natasha, who rose to fame as the host of the MTV reality series "The 70s House" in 2005, made a bold move during her recent performance at the Hollywood Improv in Los Angeles. Sporting a white, furry coat over denim overalls, she seamlessly shed both the coat and top without uttering a word, tossing them into the crowd. The audience caught off guard, responded with a blend of screams and laughter.

Natasha, a mother of one was a featured performer at Hollywood's Comedy Rocks event on Wednesday night. The star-studded lineup also boasted celebrated names such as David Spade and Tiffany Haddish.

Also read: Taylor Swift finally meets 'Kelce senior': Jason and Kylie all smiles welcoming her to the family

Who is comedian Natasha Leggero?

From 2008 to 2014, audiences saw Natasha Leggero's wit on Chelsea Lately's roundtable. Her creative drive extended beyond talk shows, with the co-creation of the period sitcom Another Period in 2015. On the personal side, 2015 also marked the start of her married life with fellow comedian Moshe Kasher. Their journey together took a joyful turn in 2017 when they announced their first child was on the way.