Taylor Swift finally meets 'Kelce senior': Jason and Kylie all smiles welcoming her to the family

Taylor Swift found her ultimate cheer squad not on stage, but on the sidelines! the pop superstar joined forces with Travis Kelce's biggest fans: his brother Jason and sister-in-law Kylie. At the electrifying Chiefs vs. Bills showdown in Highmark stadium, the Kelce clan welcomed Taylor with open arms (and Chiefs jerseys!), it won’t be wrong to call it a ‘family affair’ now. For the unversed,the Grammy award-winning artist made a stylish entrance at the game in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Taylor Swift at Chiefs vs. Bills showdown in Highmark stadium(x, AP, Getty images)

Taylor Swift joins Kelce clan for Buffalo blitz

The moment Swifties were waiting for: Jason and Taylor in one stand. Travis Kelce's dynamic duo, brother and sister-in-law Jason and Kylie Kelce, joined forces with Taylor Swift as they cheered on the Kansas City Chiefs in their showdown against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Despite the difficult weather, these lively three were seen having a great time, chatting away in a VIP room during their trip to upstate New York.

The Chiefs faced off against the Bills in their second showdown in upstate New York. Amidst whispers about Taylor Swift and her potential impact on the team, the Cruel Summer songstress maintained her sideline presence in support of her beau.

Cara Delevingne joins Taylor Swift inChiefs vs. Bills showdown

It appears Taylor wasn't flying solo in the Kelce clan—accompanying the Blank Space singer were Cara Delevingne and her football bestie, Brittany Mahomes. On a different note, Jason, having played for the Philadelphia Eagles for 13 years, hinted that he would be cheering for the Chiefs now that his offseason has commenced.

DecodingTaylor Swift’s fashion inChiefs vs. Bills

Taylor Swift left no doubt about her loyalty to the Chiefs. Wrapped in a luxe, $1,800 varsity jacket in Kansas City's fiery red and white, Taylor Swift transformed the sidelines into her runway. This Gant Blank Canvas x Kilo Kish beauty, a bouclé dream in red and white, was her statement piece. She sealed the look with her classic red lipstick and a perfectly-hued beanie.