‘I was told to say no…’, Cara Delevingne clarifies Brundle's F1 controversy. Find out what really happened

Model and actor Cara Delevingne has addressed the controversy regarding her and Sky F1 presenter, Martin Brundle at the British Grand Prix where she refused to engage with him, when he pushed her for an interview. Martin Brundle attempts to interview Cara Delevingne at British Grand Prix

Later, the actress explained, “I was told to say no, so I did. Thank you for seeing both sides,” via social media. She also clarified that [the person] “wasn’t an agent, it was an F1 representative.”

Brundle's F1 controversy: What really happened

Recently, F1 has implemented new rules regarding the presence of celebrities at the starting grid. A new rule stated that celebrities invited onto the starting grid are not allowed to bring their security personnel along. The rule was introduced after an incident two years ago when Brundle was pushed away by the security personnel of Megan Thee Stallion while attempting to approach her.

Brundle commented on the new rule, "There have been new rules introduced, that any celebrities on the grid must not have bodyguards any longer. It must be the 'Brundle clause,' and they're obliged to talk to me. I sort of like it if they ignore me, to be honest."

At Silverstone, the British GP, Cara Delevingne found a loophole to the “Brundle Clause” by simply refusing to engage with the F1 Pundit.

Delevingne shook her head when Brundle approached her for an interview. However, the man pushed on, insisting that everyone present on the grid must speak.

Appearing noticeably uncomfortable, she glanced at the Alfa Romeo staff member who was accompanying her. She then claimed that she could not hear Brundle’s request.

Brundle responded sarcastically, “Ok...I'm sure it would have been extremely interesting”

Delevingne’s explanation

Delevingne has now expressed her perspective regarding the entire situation. Twitter user @/DevinAltieri tweeted his opinion, suggesting that Martin Brundle was trying to “manufacture the moment for controversy”. Delevingne quote retweeted the tweet, writing “I was told to say no so I did. Thank you for seeing both sides xxx”.

In a separate tweet, she added, “Anyway, I had so much fun today and was so happy to be there no matter what anyone else may think x”.

A further clarification explained that the person who advised her to say no “wasn’t an agent, it was an F1 representative.”

Delevingne also retweeted another tweet that seems to offer further insight into her decision. Twitter user @/f1multiviewer expressed his opinion in support of her decision.

Brundle’s pre-race grid walks where he speaks to celebrities are a much-loved part of the F1 broadcast. While some believe that Delevingne’s refusal was rude and “entitled”, many also support her decision.

