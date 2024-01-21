Timothée Chalamet's Wonka OTT release date on Amazon Prime Video revealed

Timothée Chalamet's Wonka, after conquering the US box office, is coming to your OTT space sooner than expected. The vibrant reimagining of Roald Dahl's classic tale, which has grossed over $513 million worldwide against a $125 million budget, will be making its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video. The origin story, directed by Paul King of Paddington fame, proved to be a wondrous visual treat. Timothée Chalamet in a still from Wonka.

Wonka OTT release date

Announcing on their official X platform, a month after the film's theatrical debut, Warner Bros. UK has revealed that the movie will be available online starting January 22. Starring Timothee Chalamet as the young Willy Wonka, the musical initially hit theaters before the holidays and has since dominated the box office, even surpassing the highly anticipated "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" starring Jason Momoa. In the post, they wrote, “Bring the wonderful world of #WonkaMovie into your living room this Monday! Buy or Rent the Home Premiere on January 22."

Wonka 2023 box office collection

Directed by Paul King, the movie takes you into a magical world created from pure imagination. Warner Bros.' Wonka is expected to earn around $6.7 million in its sixth weekend, maintaining its position in third place on the domestic charts as per Variety. The movie has now become Timothée Chalamet's highest-grossing film at the box office, surpassing 2021's Dune.

Wonka story

Starring Hugh Grant, Matt Lucas, Sally Hawkins, and others in the lead roles, the movie tells the story of how Willy Wonka became a famous character from Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. It follows the life of the new guy in town, ready to make and sell chocolate, just as his late mother had wished.

When is Dune 2 coming?

The highly anticipated Dune 2 faced major delays due to Hollywood's SAG-AFTRA strike, impacting major productions like Stranger Things Finale, Spider-Man, Deadpool 3, and more. The release date for Dune 2 has been rescheduled to March 15 of next year. This science fiction sequel, featuring Zendaya and Timothée, is adapted from Frank Herbert's 1965 book.