Mean Girls takes the box office crown, I.S.S. crash-lands in seventh place

Box office weekend: Teen queen plastics took the crown with Mean Girls. Meanwhile, a sci-fi thriller about cosmic adventures crash-landed with a thud, while an unexpected buzzworthy contender, Beekeeper, made a sticky-sweet second-place debut. Reneé Rapp starrer, maintained its dominance at the box office, securing the top spot with $11.7 million in ticket sales, as reported by studio estimates on Sunday. Meanwhile, Warner Bros.' holiday success, Wonka, maintained its position at number 3, earning $6.4 million in domestic revenue. Mean Girls Takes the Crown at the Box Office with $11.7 Million in Ticket Sales(Paramount)

Mean Girls reigns supreme on a quiet box office weekend

Starring Reneé Rapp, Avantika Vandanapu, Angourie Rice, and other standout cast members, the musical penned by Tina Fey, held onto its leading position during the second weekend from January 19-21. It amassed an estimated $11.7 million across 3,826 locations, contributing to a domestic total of $50 million. With Paramount Pictures' backing, the film also achieved international success, collecting $16.2 million, surpassing the performance of the original Mean Girls from 2004 thus far.

I.S.S. fails to ignite box office rocket

Featuring Ariana DeBose and Chris Messina, the only new cinematic release this week was the American science fiction thriller film I.S.S., distributed by Bleecker Street. Directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite and written by Nick Shafir, the movie entered the rankings in seventh place, earning a modest $3 million from 2,520 theaters. The film met box office turbulence due to less favorable reviews.

The Beekeeper secures the second place

Statham's latest action adventure proved it has plenty of sting left, maintaining its second-place lock on the box office. The film ended up adding $8.3 million domestically and $14.2 million internationally.

Wonka’s magic is still on

Despite its digital release on Amazon Prime Video, Timothée Chalamet's "Wonka" has maintained its hold on the third position at the box office. The lively reinterpretation of Roald Dahl's timeless story, which has amassed an impressive $531.8 million, secured the third spot once again by earning $6.7 million from 3,136 theaters. After six weeks in theaters, the film has amassed a staggering $187 million in North America.

Will Gluck's surprise rom-com hit Anyone But You refuses to fade, maintaining its grip on the top five. Not only that, it's raked in over $100 million globally