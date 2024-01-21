close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Music / California Soul singer Marlena Shaw dies at 81, fans shattered: ‘Powerhouse of soul and sass’

California Soul singer Marlena Shaw dies at 81, fans shattered: ‘Powerhouse of soul and sass’

ByAditi Srivastava
Jan 21, 2024 12:25 PM IST

Beloved icon and artist Marlena Shaw dies at 81, leaving behind a legacy of soulful music

Marlena Shaw, the influential voice of a generation celebrated for her soul and jazz melodies, has passed away at the age of 81. Renowned for masterpieces like California Soul and Woman of the Ghetto, her death has left a major void in the world of disco and R&B. On January 20, Marlena’s daughter Marla Bradshaw shared the news in a video posted on Facebook. The cause of death, however, was not revealed.

Marlena Shaw(Getty Images)
Marlena Shaw(Getty Images)

Also read: Timothée Chalamet's Wonka OTT release date on Amazon Prime Video revealed

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Marlena Shaw dies at the age of 81

Marlena Shaw was more than just a one-hit wonder. Her career lasted for more than six decades. During her time in the spotlight, she explored various music genres like jazz, blues, and soul. In a video posted on Friday, Marlena’s daughter said,“It’s with a very heavy heart for myself and my family I announce that our beloved mother, your beloved icon and artist Marlena Shaw has passed away today at 12:03.”

Marla Bradshaw further added, “She was peaceful. We were at peace., She went listening to some of her favorite songs.”

Fans mourn the loss

Who was Marlena Shaw?

Known for her versatile singing skills, Shaw gained fame when she signed with Chess Records in 1966. Under its Cadet Records subsidiary, the American jazz singer released two albums, including Out of Different Bags in 1967 and The Spice of Life in 1969. These albums featured two popular tracks, California Soul and Woman of the Ghetto, marking her breakthrough.

Also read: Taylor Swift’s ‘disorderly’ stalker arrested for allegedly trying to break into her NYC home

In 1972, Marlena Shaw transitioned to a different record label, Blue Note Records. She produced songs such as Marlena, From the Depths of My Soul, and Just a Matter of Time. Later, in 1977, she released Sweet Beginnings under Columbia Records.

Verve record, with whom Shaw worked in 1987, in a statement to Hollywood reported said, “We are saddened by the passing of Marlena Shaw, a wonderful singer whose ‘California Soul’ is as popular today as it ever was and whose album ‘It Is Love: Recorded Live At Vine St.’ helped relaunch the Verve label in 1987.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On