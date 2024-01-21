Zayn signed it! Parisian fan meltdown as Malik revives One Direction memories

The cobbled streets of Paris had witnessed its fair share of swoon-worthy moments, but on a crisp afternoon, Zayn Malik caused a frenzy among Directioners, pushing the fans’ 'Meltdown Meter' to new heights! After making a fashion-filled appearance at Paris Fashion Week nearly five years after his absence from public events, Zayn stumbled upon a group of die-hard One Direction fans requesting a CD sign-off. The former boy band heartthrob surprised them with a gesture that sent ripples through the fandom. Zayn Malik’s autobiography will contain his thoughts, drawings and personal photographs.(John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

Zayn Malik signs One Direction CD for a fan in Paris

The Vibez singer, aged 31, known for rare public appearances, made headlines at the Kenzo fashion show on Friday. Malik made a One Direction fan's dream come true by signing a CD in Paris. The picture quickly became viral on the internet. For fans, this Paris encounter wasn't just an autograph; it was a nostalgic moment, bridging across years and reminding everyone that the love for One Direction is still strong, fueled by moments like this.

Someone wrote, “i wanna cry :(((“, others chimed in, “screenshot this”, “lowkey breaking my heart like HE HAS HIS OWN ALBUMS”, “my 1D heart is crying omfggg”, “I just want to know what he’s thinking”, “BYE IM ENDING MY LIFE MY JOURNEY ON THIS EARTH IS OVER”, “probably the time where his teenage life flashes before his eyes.”

Zayn Malik turns head in Paris

Zayn Malik's hairstyle game at Paris Fashion Week was on point, leaving fans impressed with his stylish transformation between shows. Right after the first show he sported a new look, having trimmed his hair and dyed it black, a departure from his recent slightly longer blond tresses. Along with the fresh haircut, Malik donned a classic coat and a crisp shirt, revealing his neck tattoo.

He arrived at the Loewe Men's Fall/Winter 2024 show sporting a sleek, long hairstyle that set tongues wagging. But before hitting the Valentino Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 runway, he surprised everyone with a dramatic switch, unveiling the abovementioned hairstyle.

For those unfamiliar, Malik was a member of One Direction, one of the most popular bands in history. They dominated the world with Billboard-topping hits such as What Makes You Beautiful, One Thing, and Story of My Life. The group consists of Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and formerly Zayn Malik, who departed from the group in March 2015 and later kicked off his solo career.