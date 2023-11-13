Harry Styles' mother reveals the surprising reason behind his new shaved hairdo

Harry Styles just rocked a new haircut and now, the world is not the same for many of his fans. In a random encounter with a fan in Ikea, Anne confirmed that her son had indeed gotten rid of his famous locks. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

While many were supportive of the 29-year-old actors' decision, some have been crying their eyes out. But one thing common among all his fans is the curiosity to know the reason behind this huge change.

Well, Harry's mother, Anne Twist, has finally given us the scoop. In a random encounter with a fan in Ikea, Anne confirmed that her son had indeed gotten rid of his famous locks.

Taking to TikTok, Maddie, a user, shared the details of her encounter with the singer's mum. After approaching her in the furniture store, the fan said she gathered the courage to ask her: “Has Harry shaved his head?”

She claimed that Anne replied with “Yes.”

The fan's dad who was with her then asked Anne the most important question. “My dad then said, ‘Is it for a film or is it just for a change?’”

Reportedly Anne replied: “It's because he's on a holiday, he fancied a change.”

Speculations that the English singer-songwriter had been sporting a new look had surfaced when pictures of him attending U2's show at Sphere in Las Vegas went viral, a few weekends ago. He could be seen enjoying the concert with his girlfriend, Canadian actress Taylor Russell.

A short clip, posted by TMZ, showed the pair embracing while listening to the band where the singer's new look is clearly visible.

Well now, we know the reason behind the transformation.

Harry's hair has had a journey of its own from the bouncy boy-band coif, long locks, and shave.

Fans of the artist had wild reactions to his hair change.

“Not to be dramatic but Harry Styles shaved head has ruined my entire life” wrote a fan on X.

“I urge everyone panicking over Harry Styles’ shaved head to remember that skinhead Becks is one of David Beckham’s hottest looks. These men transcend the usual rules, they will always look gorgeous” pointed another.