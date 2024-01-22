Elle King blasted by fans for 'disrespectful and drunk' birthday performance for Dolly Parton

A live performance by singer-songwriter Elle King at a music festival has ignited online discussion after a tribute to country legend Dolly Parton sparked mixed reactions. The singer, who recently received disapproving glances during her New Year's Eve performance in Nashville, is facing backlash after fans noticed a recurring pattern with Elle King. This comes after her appearance at the Grand Ole Opry's tribute to Dolly Parton at the Ryman Auditorium last night, where she seemed to be ‘hammered’ once again. Elle King faces backlash for drunken performance at Dolly Parton tribute(Elle King ig, Dolly Parton ig)

Elle King faces backlash for being ‘disrespectful’ to Dolly Parton

The 34-year-old country singer found herself in the spotlight on January 19 during a performance that took an unexpected turn. In a TikTok video shared by a user, King was seen addressing the audience, humorously admitting, "You ain’t getting your money back." She went on, saying, “I’ll tell you one thing more – hi, my name is Elle King, I’m completely hammered.”

The situation escalated when King proceeded to impersonate Parton, who was not present at the show. She was observed struggling with the lyrics of Parton's song, Marry Me, and openly expressing to the audience, “I don’t care at all.”

Many fans found her actions doing the performance highly inappropriate. One user wrote, “I’m disappointed in the Opry for allowing this intoxicated and disrespectful performance in failure of honoring the great Dolly Parton”, others chimed in, “i think Elle King could have gotten away with that for anyone else’s birthday celebration but dolly parton? the people's princess? yeah she can’t avoid cancellation at this point”, “I wish she would’ve been there because Elle King ruined the night with her horrible, drunk, and profane performance. Dolly Parton would’ve been mortified. For our first time at The Opry, it was a shame we all had to witness that.”

The Grand Ole Opry, which hosted the Ryman Auditorium tribute show on Friday, issued an apology on social media in response to a fan expressing disappointment over Elle King's performance. The fan wished Lauren Alaina had been there instead, saying Elle King's behavior was not good and didn't show the respect expected at The Opry.

In response, the organizers wrote, "We deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night’s second Opry performance."