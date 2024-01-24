Dakota Johnson reveals she adored stunt training for Madame Web on The Tonight Show

Dakota Johnson enthusiastically shared her unexpected joy at stunt training, specifically the stunt driving involved in her upcoming film titled Madame Web. The actress provided insights into her forthcoming superhero movie during her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Actress Dakota Johnson at the 17th annual Hope for Depression Research Foundation luncheon on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, (AP)

On the show, she mentioned that Madame Web is set in 2003 and unfolds in Sony's stand-alone Spider-Man universe, distinct from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

(Also Read: America Ferrera reacts to her Oscar nomination, Margot Robbie-Greta Gerwig's snubs for Barbie: 'Incredibly disappointed')

Dakota Johnson's Thrilling Stunt Driving Experience

The actress disclosed that there's extensive driving involved in the movie, with her character, Cassie, taking on a significant amount of driving scenes. She underwent stunt training specifically for driving, and she expressed her enthusiasm, stating that she enjoyed it immensely.

Johnson also shared that she learned how to execute some daring maneuvers, although, disappointingly, not all of them were included in the final movie.

Speaking about her character, Johnson described Cassie as a clairvoyant superhero existing in the comics. "It's 2003, so it's before Spider-Man even existed. So he will not be in this movie," she added.

Box Office Outlook

As per Box Office Pro, projections for Madame Web's opening in the United States on February 14, 2024, indicate a potential range of $25 million to $35 million. The film is anticipated to reach a domestic total between $56 million and $101 million.

Online Buzz and Skepticism

Online discussions surrounding the movie have generated considerable interest, with a prevailing sentiment that, based on the glimpses seen so far, it appears to be another lackluster addition to Sony's Spider-Man universe.

Nevertheless, a significant portion of the online buzz revolves around speculation that the movie might follow in the footsteps of 2023's Morbius, the last installment in Sony's cinematic universe.

For those unfamiliar, Morbius proved to be a critical and commercial disaster for the studio, resulting in its removal from theaters. However, the online reception took an unexpected turn, and the movie developed a cult status as a 'so bad that it's good' film. This prompted a re-release of the movie in theaters for a brief run.

Under the direction of S. J. Clarkson, Madame Web features Dakota Johnson in the lead role as Cassandra "Cassie" Webb, alongside Sydney Sweeney as Julia Cornwall, Celeste O’Connor as Mattie Franklin, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon, and Thara Rahim as Ezekiel Sims.

(Also Read: Korean-American film Past Lives scores major Oscars 2024 nods - Where to watch on OTT)

Madame Web is set to hit theaters in the United States on February 14, 2024.