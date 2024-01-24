America Ferrera reacts to her Oscar nomination, Margot Robbie-Greta Gerwig's snubs for Barbie: 'Incredibly disappointed'

Actor America Ferrera has mixed feeling about the Oscar 2024 nominations. While she earned a best supporting actress for Barbie, it's director Greta Gerwig and actor-producer Margot Robbie, who missed out on the nominations. America told Variety that although she is grateful for her nomination, she is also ‘incredibly disappointed’ about others missing out. Also read: Ryan Gosling strongly reacts to Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's Oscars snub America Ferrera and Margot Robbie in a still from Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig.

America Ferrera on Barbie snub

She said, “I was incredibly disappointed that they weren’t nominated. Greta (Gerwig) has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it. Creating this world, and taking something that didn’t have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon. It feels disappointing to not see her on that list.”

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

As for Margot Robbie, America Ferrera said, “What Margot achieved as an actress is truly unbelievable. One of the things about Margot as an actress is how easy she makes everything look. And perhaps people got fooled into thinking that the work seems easy, but Margot is a magician as an actress in front of the screen, and it was one of the honours of my career to get to witness her pull off the amazing performance she did. She brings so much heart and humor and depth and joy and fun to the character. In my book, she’s a master.” “I feel it so deeply and am so grateful for their love and support and in this moment. It’s been a long Barbie journey,” she had added for her nod.

Barbie nominations for Oscars

Barbie missed out on major categories at the upcoming Academy Awards despite being a blockbuster. Ryan Gosling earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars alongside America. The film also collected nods in categories like Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay (Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach), Costume Design, Production Design, and Best Original Song (for I’m Just Ken and What Was I Made For?)

Ryan on Best Supporting Actor nomination for Oscars

Many expected Greta to be in the Best Director nominations and Margot Robbie in Best Actress category. Reacting to his nomination, Ryan Gosling said in a statement, “I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films.”

“And I never thought I’d be saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken.” “But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement," he added.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place