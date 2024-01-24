‘No Ken without Barbie’: Ryan Gosling strongly reacts to Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's Oscars snub

There's no Ken without Barbie, declared Ryan Gosling, expressing his dismay at the Oscar snubs of his Barbie co-star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig. The exciting live-action version of the movie, which brought back the iconic doll to life and soon became a critical and commercial darling, surprisingly missed out on major categories at the upcoming Academy Awards. This has led to disappointment and discussions in the industry. Gosling, who played Ken and got a nomination for Best Supporting Actor, spoke up for the first time after the list was made official. Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in Barbie. (Film still)

Ryan Gosling ‘disappointed’ by Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's Oscar snub

Gosling earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars, alongside his co-star America Ferrera. Despite expressing support for America's nomination, Gosling had strong opinions about Greta Gerwig missing out on a Best Director nomination and Margot Robbie not being nominated for Best Actress. “I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films,” the Notebook actor penned a long note.

He added, “And I never thought I’d be saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken.” Citing that there is no existence of Ken without Barbie he said, “But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

Gosling feels that despite numerous challenges, the duo used seemingly lifeless dolls to bring laughter, evoke emotions, influence culture, and create a historic impact and that their work deserves acknowledgment alongside other highly deserving nominees.

Ryan Gosling is happy for America Ferrara

“Having said that,” Gosling concluded his note, “I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.” Gosling, no stranger to Oscar nods, wasn't the only one singing a different tune. Online, cries of outrage echoed as fans and critics alike questioned the Academy's logic in overlooking this masterpiece whose wave and frenzy brought millions back to the cinema after a long hiatus caused by the pandemic. For the unversed, the Oscars 2024, or the 96th Academy Awards released the list of nominations on January 23, 2024.