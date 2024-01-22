Taylor Swift blows kisses to booing Bills fans, karma served with a side of Kelce's double touchdowns

Karma came in a Kansas City Chiefs jersey and a pile of touchdowns. In the heart of Buffalo's lively Highmark Stadium, where Taylor Swift had braved the icy winds and unfriendly Bills fans all for her beau Travis Kelce, a different kind of story unfolded. Chiefs' tight end proved his critics wrong with an impressive performance. He scored two touchdowns, leading the Chiefs to victory leaving a bittersweet taste of Bad Blood in the mouths of bullies. Taylor Swift blows kisses to booing Bills fans(X (Twitter))

Taylor Swift blows kisses at Chiefs vs. Bills showdown

Before the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Taylor Swift arrived at Highmark Stadium to an outpouring of boos targeted at her and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. In a response that spoke volumes, the singer of Cruel Summer blew kisses – not to Travis Kelce, but directed at the booing Bills fans. Her smile carried a blend of vindication and amusement as if she knew something they didn't.

Sporting aGant Blank Canvas x Kilo Kish beauty Chiefs’ themed Varsity jacket with a matching red beanie and signature bold red lipstick, the pop star was seen chit-chatting and mingling with Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie at the stands.

Travis Kelce scores twice and the Chiefs beat the Bills

In a thrilling clash at Highmark Stadium, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a hard-fought 27-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills, securing their sixth consecutive AFC Championship game appearance.

Jason Kelce’s shirtless celebration on Chiefs win

However, the highlight of the game belonged to Jason Kelce, Travis's older brother and the center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite the chilly weather, Jason removed his T-shirt and enthusiastically jumped down from their VIP suite at Highmark Stadium into the stands, surprising even Taylor Swift. This happened after his younger brother, scored a touchdown in the second quarter – his first in eight games.