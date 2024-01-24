close_game
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Korean-American film Past Lives scores major Oscars 2024 nods - Where to watch on OTT

Korean-American film Past Lives scores major Oscars 2024 nods - Where to watch on OTT

ByAditi Srivastava
Jan 24, 2024 12:01 PM IST

Past Lives nominated for Best Picture and Original Screenplay at the 96th Academy Awards

Past Lives is officially in the running for two major nods at the 96th annual Academy Awards. In a thrilling night for Korean cinema, this poignant drama, offering a nuanced exploration of love, loss, and fate, has secured two of the Big Five awards at this year’s Oscars! But aside from the awards-season buzz, where can you experience this cinematic gem for yourself? Past Lives is now available to stream on OTT; check out the details.

Past Lives still(X, IMDB)
Past Lives still(X, IMDB)

Past Lives secures two nominations for the 2024 Oscars

On January 23, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the nominees for the 96th annual Academy Awards. Although South Korea initially submitted Park Seo Joon’s film, Concrete Utopia, it failed to secure a spot in the top 15 nominees. In contrast, Past Lives, Celine Song's feature directorial debut, has garnered nominations for both Best Picture and Original Screenplay this year.

Where to watch Past Lives?

The movie premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and later had a limited release in US theaters on June 2. Past Lives began streaming on Lionsgate Play on October 13. If you want to watch Past Lives from the comfort of your home, the movie is available for purchase or rent on various digital on-demand platforms, including Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and others.

What is the film Past Lives about

Hailed as a masterpiece of storytelling, this Korean-American film starring Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro wove its magic on audiences and critics alike. With a staggering 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and coveted top ten spots from the American Film Institute and National Board of Review, it secured five Golden Globe nominations. The official synopsis of the show reads, “Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrested apart after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea. Twenty years later, they are reunited for one fateful week as they confront notions of love and destiny.”

