Squid Game 2 gets a 2024 Netflix release window, arriving sooner than expected

Missing red light, green light? Say no more. Netflix is not delaying the much-anticipated second season of the South Korean masterpiece, Squid Game, for another year. The announcement of Season 2 came in a letter to shareholders, with Netflix confirming the premiere later this year. The survival drama, created by Hwang Dong Hyuk, became an immediate hit in 2021. The record viewership on the streamer not only secured a renewal for Season 2 but also inspired a reality series on Netflix titled Squid Game: The Challenge. Here is everything to know about Squid Game season 2. Second season of Squid Game announced.

Squid Game 2 to release in 2024

After beating around the bushes for more than 2 years, the OTT platform has confirmed that the show is arriving later this month. As per Variety, updating the same Netflix wrote, “Looking ahead, despite last year’s strikes pushing back the launch of some titles, we have a big, bold slate for 2024. Audiences will be able to choose from hit returning dramas like The Diplomat S2, Bridgerton S3, Squid Game S2 and Empress S2.

Squid Game 2 release date

While the precise date of the show remains undisclosed, it has been confirmed that the survival-themed K-drama will be released by the end of the year. Some speculate that considering the first season's release in September, there is a possibility that the creators are aiming for a similar release window to recreate the magic.

When was Squid Game 2 renewed?

At Netflix's fourth-quarter earnings call in 2022, the show was given the all-clear to be renewed. The first season of the streaming platform's reality game spin-off, Squid Game: The Challenge, which followed suit, had a theme and format similar to the fictitious version. The competition proved to be highly successful, and Mai Whelan emerged winner.

Other shows announced by Netflix for 2024

Other shows renewed by Netflix include unscripted series like Tour de France: Unchained Season 2, Love is Blind Season 6, F1: Drive to Survive Season 6, and Full Swing Season 2. Additionally, new shows in the lineup feature 3 Body Problem (based on the bestselling novel by the Game of Thrones showrunners), Griselda (starring Sofia Vegara, premiering this week), The Gentlemen (from Guy Ritchie), Eric (starring Benedict Cumberbatch), Avatar: The Last Airbender, Cien Años de Soledad from Colombia based on the novel by Gabriel García Márquez, and Senna from Brazil.