Will BTS disband or continue after reunion? Suga, RM, Jungkook's hidden hints in docu series

A sea of purple light sticks. Sold-out stadium roars. A fandom unrivaled in size and loyalty. BTS is a phenomenon the music industry is eager to embrace in the coming years and beyond. But a crucial question lingers: with all members Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, Taehyung, RM, and Suga currently serving in the military, is BTS ready for what awaits them after their 2025 reunion? K-Pop band BTS arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

BTS' future beyond 2025

From 2018 to 2023, BTS redefined global music dominance. Now, amidst their military service, a brief pause hangs in the air. Will they continue to soar to new heights once reunited? The collective curiosity surrounding the group's future is addressed in their docuseries, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, where the answer lies hidden, waiting to be decoded.

Is BTS disbandment on the horizon?

It's more likely a 'No' than a 'Yes.' As long as fans keep supporting them, the group will keep going. These aren't our words, but what BTS' Suga said in episode eight of their docuseries. The Daechwita crooner can be heard saying, “We want to put on a great performance, and it's so fun when we meet ARMY”, he continues, “I think we can do 10 more years for just that reason alone.”

Although it's uncommon for any K-pop group to sustain a 20-year career, it wouldn't be astonishing if record-breakers BTS themselves set this remarkable milestone for the world to witness.

BTS’ J-hope continues, “I always hope that BTS can stay as a team and be healthy no matter what awaits us.” Talking about the K-pop group’s next step he says, “I believe BTS’ next step is to keep things going regardless of what happens and regardless of the process, I believe it would be meaningful and great if we stayed united.”

“BTS exists, and I exist within BTS,” says Jimin. “So, I desperately want to continue our lives together for a long time.”

Later, RM emphasized that the members continue to support each other, pledging to stay together no matter what. He expressed, "I feel incredibly fortunate to have six other members with whom I can openly share my concerns and troubles." Jungkook concludes, “I hope there's a new future ahead of us.”

For the unversed, the oldest member Jin will return from the military in June 2024, followed by J-Hope in September, and then Suga. The Moon singer is reportedly working on his other solo single, which will be released after his return.