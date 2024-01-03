BTS' Jin wishes ARMY Happy New Year, promises February return after mandatory military duty: ‘Ta-da everyone! Hello!’

As 2024 begins, Jin of BTS has a special message for the ARMY: the best is “Yet to Come”. BTS member Jin is currently serving in the military.(File Images)

The K-pop star, 31, uploaded a pre-recorded video on BTS’ official YouTube channel on Sunday, to greet their fans for the new year and ask them to wait for him as he completes his mandatory military service in South Korea, which will end in a few months.

Jin, who was the first member of BTS to join the military service that is compulsory for all able-bodied men in South Korea, started the video with a cheerful greeting.

“Ta-da everyone! Hello! Seok-jin came to say hi for the new year,” he exclaimed.

He then said, “It’s January, everyone. The new year has arrived. I will turn a year older in January. I would be in my mid-30s by then.” He was referring to the fact that he had celebrated his birthday on Dec. 4, before he recorded the video.

The singer also wished his fans a happy winter. He asked, “Did you all make a snowman? I don’t know if it’s snowing or not because I’m still in the past, but if it snowed, you have to make a snowman … and have fun like children and do snowball fights.” He held a snowman plush toy as he joked.

“What else can you do with snow? You can also go skiing.” He reminded his fans, “I’m good at snowboarding, remember? Everytime you go skiing, please think of me. Don’t catch [a] cold. It’d be very cold in January.”

He explained that he made the video in advance, so that he could share some news with his fans while they anticipated his return from the service, which he had legally postponed for years.

‘I miss you a lot’

“I’m leaving this video so you can watch my pretty, handsome face and spend January and February warmly.” He expressed, “I miss you all. I miss you a lot,” he shared.

The K-pop star continued, “Guys, please wait a few more months. Now that it’s the new year, we have a few months left. Make a lot of snowmen and think of me as you make them.”

He ended the video by waving goodbye and saying that he’d “be back in February and March.”

Where are the other BTS members?

Jin was not the only one from the Grammy-nominated group to send a “happy new year” message.

On New Year’s Eve, V who started his enlistment in December posted on the social media platform WeVerse to share his gratitude for the “special and thankful year” he had.

All the members of the seven-member group which also includes J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, RM and Suga are currently serving in the military. Jin was the first one to enlist in late 2022, and he will be the first one to finish the 18-month-long service in early 2024.

J-Hope, 29, followed him in April 2023. Suga, 30, joined in September, and Jimin, 28, Jungkook, 26, RM, 29, and V all enlisted by the end of the year.