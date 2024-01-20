BTS’ V begins rigorous training for anti-terrorism unit, spotted at Army training school

BTS member V, also known as Kim Taehyung, has commenced his 'Special Duty Team' training at the ARMY general school administration. On January 16, the Layover singer successfully completed his basic military training alongside RM, graduating with distinction. Recognized for his outstanding performance, he earned the 'elite' soldier rank. Following the completion of basic training, he has now embarked on more intensive and rigorous training. BTS’ V begins rigorous training for special duty (The two pictures are unrelated and are solely used for reference purposes.)(X (Twitter))

BTS’ V starts intensive training for anti-terrorism unit

After completing the initial five-week training at the Nonsan Training Center, which started on December 11, Taehyung was observed on January 18 boarding a train headed to Jonghaenggyo Bridge. Donning a military uniform from head to toe and maintaining a calm and composed demeanor, he was seen carrying a black backpack on his shoulder and holding another large military bag.

Fresh videos have emerged featuring the Layover singer, who initially chose to serve in the counter-terrorism unit, the Special Task Force of the Capital Defense Command (also known as the Special Duty Team). These clips depict him undergoing an extra three weeks of training at the Army General Administration School before his assignment to the unit.

Reportedly, the Special Duty Team program includes automatic rifle training, rigorous physical conditioning, marksmanship development, close-quarters combat skills, and equipment familiarization.

BTS’ V and IU’s Love Wins All release date

The Winter Bear singer is set to feature in an upcoming single by South Korean soloist IU titled Love Wins All. Initially titles Love Wins, IU's agency, EDAM Entertainment, revealed that the title was modified to Love Wins All in response to the criticism received for the original title. The song is scheduled for release on January 24 at 6 PM KST.

The song description reads, "Two people are running away, looking tired and wearing old clothes. They find comfort in each other, helping each other to get through tough times. They hide in a building filled with clothes from many people. What happened here? What happened to the people?"