Jenna Ortega spills the beans about Wednesday season 2 at Emmys: It's a lot more action-packed

Jenna Ortega opened up about the season two of her hit Netflix show Wednesday at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday. The 21-year-old actress was speaking during the red carpet pre-show of E! where she revealed that she's received the script for the upcoming season. Jenna Ortega stunned in a strapless Dior with a molded skirt in an elegant pastel pattern of blossom applique at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.(Getty Images via AFP)

Jenna will be seen reprising her role as Wednesday Addams in the next season, for which she's also turner a producer. When asked about season two of the show, the actress mentioned that the makers are "definitely leaning into a little bit more horror." Jenna expressed her excitement at the development as she feels her character needs "a bit of an arc" because she "never really changes" all through the show - which she thinks is also a "wonderful thing" about her character.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams.

Jenna Ortega Talks About Wednesday Season 2

Spilling some more beans about the forthcoming season, Jenna shared that it'll have some "really good one-liners" and everything will be bigger. "It's a lot more action-packed," she said, and added, "I think each episode will probably feel a little bit like a movie."

The Emmy-nominated actress won a lot of accolades and popularity for her portrayal of the protagonist in the Netflix series. Wednesday premiered on November 16, 2022 and went on to become the second most-watched English language show on the streaming platform within three weeks of its release.

‘I don’t think Wednesday would ever be in a love triangle,’ Jenna Ortega, said in a 2023 interview.

Wednesday Season 2 - A Departure from Romance

While speaking about the second season on Variety's Actors on Actors interaction series, Jenna had earlier shared that it will witness a departure from romance. She'd also revealed during the conversation that the show is so "lighthearted" with "vampires and werewolves and superpowers," that one wouldn't want to take themselves too seriously. That's the reason they decided to lean into the horror elements more in the upcoming season.

Jenna had also revealed that they're going to scrap "any romantic love interest" for her character on the show.

Jenna Ortega in a still from Wednesday

Wednesday at the 75th Primetime Emmys

The Jenna Ortega-led show won three nominations at the recently concluded Emmy Awards. While the hit Netflix series was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, Jenna was also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of Wednesday Addams. The show also won Tim Burton a nomination for Outstanding Direction for a Comedy Series.