Jenna Ortega shuts down ‘ridiculous’ rumours about her dating Johnny Depp: Please stop spreading lies

The speculation that Jenna was dating the 60 year-old actor was started by celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi. This led to widespread social media attention, where many even wondered if Johnny was in a sequel to Tim Burton's 1988 hit, Beetlejuice, that marks the second collaboration of Jenna Ortega with the director. Together, they made the Netflix hit series Wednesday, which released last year.

What Jenna said

Shutting down these reports, Jenna has now addressed the speculations on Instagram Stories, as reported by Daily Mail. She wrote, “This is so ridiculous I can't even laugh, I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life. Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone.”

Meanwhile, a representative for the Pirates of the Caribbean star also addressed the dating rumours and said, “Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Ms. Ortega whatsoever. He has never met her or spoken to her. He is not involved in any project with her, nor does he intend to be. He is appalled by these baseless and malicious rumours that are intended to harm his reputation and career.”

More on the actors' recent work

Johnny Depp was recently in the news for the Netflix docuseries titled Depp vs Heard, that chronicled the heavily discussed courtroom trial in 2022 involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The series got mixed reviews with many pointing out how the series has no scope for scrutiny and is only interested in eschewing how social media commenters and influencers adds noise to the ordeal altogether.

On the work front, Johnny Depp was last seen earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival, where he premiered the historical drama Jeanne Du Barry. Directed by Maiwenn, Johnny played King Louis XV in the film that served as the opening film for the festival.

Meanwhile, Jenna Ortega scored an Emmy nomination in the Best Actress category for playing Wednesday Addams in Netflix's Wednesday, a spin-off series based on The Addams Family. She is also set to return for the second season.

