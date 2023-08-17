Depp vs Heard reviews are in, Netflix docuseries called ‘superficial' which adds nothing new

The first reviews of the new Netflix docuseries titled Depp vs Heard are in. The chronicles the heavily discussed courtroom trial in 2022 involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. As the two actors hurled accusations at each other and responded to their own defense, the world watched. The reviews of Depp vs Heard are mixed, with some pointing out the dangers of biases of online engagement whereas most opining on the lack of intricacies in the format of the docuseries itself. (Also read: Depp vs Heard docuseries: Social media clowns get unmasked as true villains of ‘a marriage on trial’?) Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Actor Johnny Depp and actor Amber Heard during the trial.(AP)

What the reviews are saying

The review from The Hollywood Reporter dubbed it an 'exercise in futility,' and said, "The documentary’s concentration is on the court-of-public-opinion aspect of the Virginia trial, but not in a new or interesting way, or a way that asks questions or seeks answers. There are definitely points at which commentators in the documentary acknowledge and observe the toxic taint of the online conversation around the trial — not so much that people supported Depp over Heard, but that the most visible of Depp supporters did so with bizarre familiarity and cackling glee, while Twitter responses to Heard tended toward abuse and misogyny."

Decider's review added, "But it makes for a very disjointed viewing experience that draws you in with the trial footage and how it’s edited, then kicks you right back out with the mostly idiotic social media commentary that added nothing but noise to the whole trial."

Superficial and lacks context?

Meanwhile, Chicago Sun Times called the docuseries 'superficial' in a two star review and said "[It] offers very little in the way of analysis while providing a powerful platform for a bevy of mostly pro-Depp social media commenters and influencers who gleefully spew vitriol at Heard and in some cases cruelly mock her testimony, one mostly feels sadness at the displays of exploitation."

The Guardian review added how the documentary 'tries to have its cake and eat it,' adding, "It pits Depp and Heard against each other in the court of public opinion again. By putting their testimonies side by side, surely it is asking viewers of this documentary to decide who it is that they believe. I found this to be profoundly depressing when the trial was taking place, and find it profoundly depressing now."

An excerpt of the review from The Independent added, "Eschewing talking heads or voiceover exposition gives the pretence of dispassion, but it also strips the show of context. There is no real scrutiny of the social or political trends that resulted in the anti-Heard popular consensus. "

Depp vs Heard released on Netflix on August 16.

