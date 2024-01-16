Ali Wong dedicates her Best Actress Emmy to her daughters: You're my everything, thank you for inspiring me

At the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, stand-up comedian and actress Ali Wong won her very first Emmy for her brilliant performance in the Netflix show Beef. Her historical win earned her the recognition of being the first Asian woman to win an Emmy in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology series or movie. Ali Wong at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards(REUTERS)

Earlier this month, Wong had also won the best actress recognition at the Golden Globe Awards 2024, and the Critics Choice Awards 2024 for the same role. The actress kissed her boyfriend Bill Harder soon after she rose from her seat to go up on the stage to accept her award.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

(Also Read: Top movies and shows of Golden Globe winner Ali Wong to watch online)

Ali Wong Thanks Her Parents

In a heartwarming acceptance speech, Ali Wong mentioned that she wouldn't be standing there without her "amazing parents". She wished that her father was alive to share the historic moment with her. She noted in her award acceptance speech, “My hilarious father who loved me unconditionally and taught me the value of failure.”

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong in a still from Beef.(File Photo)

Ali Wong Dedicates Her Emmy To Her Daughters

Wong went on to dedicate her first Emmy to her two daughters - 8-year-old Mari, and 6-year-old Nikki, from her ex husband Justin Hakuta. She said, "To my beautiful daughters. You are my everything and thank you for inspiring me. This is for you."

(Also Read: Beef star Steven Yeun on his Emmy win: I wanna thank Danny for teaching me that judgement and shame is a lonely place…)

Accolades Galore for Beef

Netflix series Beef won a total of eight Emmys this year. Apart from Wong, Steven Yeun took home the Emmy award for outstanding actor in a limited series or movie. Lee Sung Jin bagged two Emmys for writing and directing Beef while the show was also the winner of outstanding limited or anthology series category.

Lee Sung Jin with Joana Pak, and Steven Yeun, at the Governors Ball for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.(AP)

Earlier this month, the series also won in the category of Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film at Golden Globes 2024, and Best Limited Series honour at the Critics Choice Awards 2024.

(Also Read: Beef review: Steven Yeun, Ali Wong wreck havoc in one of the year's best shows)

About Beef

The 2023 dark comedy drama chronicles the incidents that unfold after two strangers, Daniel Cho (Steven Yeun) and Amu Lau (Ali Wong) get involved in a road rage incident which leads to them going to extreme lengths in their angry feud with each other. Helmed by Koren director Lee Sung Jin, Beef premiered on Netflix on April 6, 2023 and has earned widespread acclaim since then.