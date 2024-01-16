Beef star Steven Yeun on his Emmy win: I wanna thank Danny for teaching me that judgement and shame is a lonely place…

American actor Steven Yeun was adjudjed as the outstanding actor in a limited series or movie at the 75th Primetime International Emmy Awards on Monday. The 40-year-old actor was honoured for his commendable act as Danny in the Netflix show titled Beef. Steven Yeun with his award at 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday

Yeun, who'd shot to fame with The Walking Dead, had "a lot of people to thank" in his Emmy acceptance speech. He expressed his gratitude and thanks "for this immense honour and blessing." He mentioned that a lot of people looked out for him on his way to even get to be in the business.

(From left) Steven Yeun, Alan S. Kim, Yuh-Jung Youn, Yeri Han, and Noel Cho in a scene from Minari.(AP)

The actor, who'd previously earned widespread acclaim for his outings in Minari and Burning, said that there were days when it became extremely difficult for him to "live in Danny's skin," and added that there were times when he wanted to judge him while on some occasions he wanted to make fun on him as well. Yeun then shared that Andrew Cooper, the on-set photographer of Beef, had once told him to "Never bail on Danny."

The actor went on to add, "I wanna thank Danny for teaching me that judgment and shame is a lonely place, but compassion and grace is where we can all meet."

Steven Yeun in Beef(File Photo)

Yeun was nominated for the Emmys along with Evan Peters for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Kumail Nanjiani for Welcome to Chippendales, Daniel Radcliffe for WEIRD: The 'Weird Al' Yankovic Story, Michael Shanon for George & Tammy, and Taron Egerton for Black Bird.

Netflix's popular show Beef stars Yeun as one of the protagonists (Danny) along side Ali Wong who portrays Amy Lau. The repressed anger within them takes extreme forms as they go to great lengths to hit back at each other after being involved in an incident of road rage.