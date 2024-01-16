Niecy Nash-Betts' heartfelt speech to The Bear guys kissing on stage: Five best moments from Emmy Awards 2024

The 75th Emmy Awards was one of the most awaited ceremonies of the year. Long delayed due to the actors and writers strike, the Emmys returned to dazzling form with a number of predictable winners and heartfelt moments on stage, that lead to several standing ovations. (Also read: Emmy Awards 2024 full list of winners: Succession and The Bear tie with six wins each) The 75th Emmy Awards celebrated the best of Television on Monday night.

Our five picks from the night are here:

Christina Applegate gets emotional after a standing ovation

As Emmy host Anthony Anderson introduced the first (surprise) presenter of the night Christina Applegate, the audience sprung on their feet to give her a standing ovation. The actor, who announced in August 2021 that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), fought back tears as she presented the first award of the night to The Bear actor Ayo Edibiri for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. “Thank you so much,” Applegate said to the audience as they cheered. “Oh my god, you’re totally shaming me with disability by standing up. It’s fine…Body not by Ozempic. Okay, let’s go!”

Niecy Nash-Betts thanks herself during her acceptance speech

Five time Emmy nominee Niecy Nash-Betts finally won the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The actor's rousing and heartfelt acceptance speech was one of the best of the night, earning the loudest cheers from the audience.

After thanking co-star Evan Peters, creator Ryan Murphy and her partner Jessica Betts, Niecy thanked herself. “And you know who I want to thank? I want to thank me – for believing in me and doing what they said I could not do. And I want to say to myself in front of all these beautiful people, ‘Go on girl with your bad self. You did that.’” she said.

Niecy, who won for her portrayal of the ignored neighbor Glenda Cleveland in the Netflix shocker, went on to dedicate her win to every 'over-policed' Black woman. She added: “Finally, I accept this award on behalf of every Black and Brown woman who has gone unheard yet overpoliced. Like Glenda Cleveland. Like Sandra Bland. Like Breonna Taylor. As an artist, my job is to speak truth to power, and baby, I’ma do it ’til the day I die. Mama, I won!”

Pedro Pascal jokingly blames Kieran Culkin for his injury

The light-hearted beef between Pedro Pascal and Kieran Culkin took another turn on the Emmy stage. After Kieran told Pedro to suck it at the Golden Globes stage last week after winning Best Actor, a sweet revenge was served. The Last of Us star, who presented the Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, took a moment to acknowledge himself. He said, "Before we get into the nominees for best supporting actor in a drama series, I'd like to take just a second and make this about me. A lot of people have been asking about my arm; it's actually my shoulder. And I think tonight is a perfect time to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the s**t out of me." The camera panned to Kieran only to catch his deadpan expression!

Kieran ended up beating Pedro Pascal once again--metaphorically--when he won the Best Actor in a Drama Series again today for Succession. Pedro was also nominated in the category for The Last of Us.

The Bear seal their Best Series win with a kiss

The Bear was the big winner of the night- tying for a leading six with Succession. The show won outstanding comedy series, beating other nominees Abbott Elementary, Barry, Jury Duty, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso and Wednesday. As the cast went on stage to accept the honor, costars Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Matty Matheson had a moment with a big kiss, that got a big cheer from the audience.

“And all of us here get to make a show together, and we get to make people feel good — or filled with anxiety, or triggered … But this is really amazing. It's beautiful,” Matty added.

Jennifer Coolidge thanks the ‘evil gays’

“These gays… these gays are trying to murder me!” said Tanya McQuoid, the character Jennifer Coolidge played in the second season of The White Lotus. The actor won her second Emmy for the part, and gave a shoutout to Tanya in her hilarious acceptance speech. Coolidge thanked show creator Mike White for the dramatic and doomed end to Tanya and said, "Thank you for giving me this opportunity to play this incredible character. And he says I'm definitely dead so I'm going along with it." She then added, “I just want to say, I want to thank all the evil gays. Yes. Paolo, Francesco and Bruno, thank you.”

