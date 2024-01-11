The Last of Us season 2: Release date, cast, plot, and everything you need to know

The inaugural season of the HBO series The Last of Us successfully captivated our hearts with the poignant connection between Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey). After the gripping finale in episode nine, the curiosity of viewers was piqued, and they're eagerly waiting to know what happens next. A still from The Last of Us (Instagram/thelastofus)

Given the series' origin as a video game adaptation, a substantial number of viewers are already acquainted with the potential developments in The Last of Us season two, especially if it aligns with the narrative of the second game.

The Waiting Game

Regrettably, it appears that a substantial wait is in store for fresh updates.

In an August 2023 interview on Entertainment Weekly's Awardist podcast, creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann assured fans that they have meticulously planned the entirety of season two. Mazin also disclosed that, by that juncture, the initial episode had been penned, and the script had already been submitted.

Chilean-US actor Pedro Pascal at the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2024.(AFP)

The latest update on The Last of Us Season Two surfaced from HBO chief Casey Bloys, who verified on November 2, 2023, that production is slated to commence in February 2024. While optimistic for an early 2025 release, there's a possibility it might extend into later that year.

New Faces and Revenge Quest

Joel and Ellie, the pivotal figures driving the narrative, are set to return for the upcoming season. Adding a fresh dynamic to the cast, actress Kaitlyn Dever joins as a significant newcomer.

Dever takes on the role of Abby Anderson, the daughter of the Firefly neurosurgeon who was originally tasked with operating on Ellie in Salt Lake City before meeting his demise at the hands of Joel. Now aligned with the Washington Liberation Front (WLF), a militia group in Seattle, Abby harbors a profound desire for revenge.

Young Mazino of Beef fame is also set to join the cast and will portray Jesse, a character known for his selflessness, consistently placing the well-being of others above personal concerns, often at significant personal sacrifice. Co-creators of the show, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, enthusiastically shared their anticipation for Mazino's talent, eagerly looking forward to the audience's experience of his compelling performance.

A New Chapter Unfolds

Bella Ramsey at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024(AP)

A five-year leap separated the narratives of the two games, and it appears the show's creators intend to adhere to this timeline. Discussing the trajectory and narrative approach of the upcoming season, Mazin emphasized that The Last of Us Season Two will intentionally diverge, in certain aspects, from the Part II game.

"Just as this season differed from the first game, expect Season Two to offer a distinct experience," he remarked during a virtual press conference leading up to the season one finale.

As fans eagerly await the production and release, the prospect of a distinct and enthralling continuation to the saga adds to the intrigue. The journey through the post-apocalyptic world of Joel and Ellie is poised to unfold in ways that will undoubtedly keep viewers on the edge of their seats.