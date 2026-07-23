Anurag Kashyap disowns Bandar, says Bobby Deol film in theatres is ‘not my final cut’

Following the release of Bandar in theatres in June 2026, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has made an honest admission about his directorial, starring Bobby Deol. While the film has sparked debate over its portrayal of sexual assault and drawn criticism for being misogynistic and weakening the #MeToo movement, the filmmaker says he cannot take responsibility for the version audiences are watching in theatres. Anurag Kashyap reacted to why he distanced himself from Bandar starring Bobby Deol.

Anurag Kashyap says Bandar is not the film he wanted to release During a conversation with comedian Kunal Kamra on his YouTube channel, Anurag Kashyap revealed why he stayed away from promoting Bandar and even discouraged Kunal from watching it. The filmmaker said, “When I said don't watch, it's because I can't own up… If you noticed, I didn't give any interviews on the film. Because whatever came out is not my final cut. So, the criticisms that came the movie's way are quite valid. I wanted to put out something I could stand up for. As a result, I couldn't stand up against the criticisms against the movie," he added.

Anurag further said that the film's biggest issue wasn't with what he shot, but with what was removed during editing. According to him, those changes shifted the film's message in a way he never intended.

“Cinematically, everything else is pretty much mine… but they changed it by taking something out. Thus, the perspective has been changed. The tilt has changed a little bit. Whatever was there, was made by me. I shot it. But what they have edited out has really affected the outcome,” he explained.